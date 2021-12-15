The lead changed hands in each period Friday at Washington.
When the scoreboard shuffle came to an end, it was the visiting Wentzville Liberty boys basketball Eagles (2-0, 1-0) who ended ahead, 48-45, ending a three-game winning streak for the host Blue Jays (4-3, 0-1) at the start of GAC Central play.
“I thought our kids did a great job, especially with the amount of athleticism and speed that Liberty has, to stay competitive,” Washington Head Coach Grant Young said. “Our kids did a great job with our game plan and what we wanted to accomplish defensively, keeping it a low-scoring game. We rebounded the ball really well.”
The game was unable to start on time due to two factors. First, it was the back half of a varsity girls-boys doubleheader and the first game went into overtime in a win for the Lady Jays. Second, the first tornado warning of the night occurred while the boys teams were warming up, prompting things to halt while players, officials and spectators took shelter.
When the game got started, Washington won the lead at the end of the first quarter, 9-7, but trailed by two, 19-17, going into the half.
A second tornado warning went into effect midway through the third quarter, just after a Washington run to take back the lead.
“It was really frustrating because we’d come back to take the lead and Coach (Chip) Sodemann did a wholesale substitution of five guys,” Young said. “So, our guys were excited, but then right after that we had the stoppage.”
After the delay, Liberty’s starters went back in, taking away Washington’s chance to try to build on its momentum against the Eagle reserves.
The Eagles were able to take advantage of Washington turnovers to score in transition and come out on top in the fourth quarter.
“That’s just a dagger,” Young said of the Blue Jays’ 28 turnovers in the game. “Those are chances that we don’t get for our possession.”
The Blue Jays still had a chance to tie the game on the last possession, but a three-point attempt at the buzzer fell just short of the mark.
Junior forward Mark Hensley led the Blue Jays with a double-double, notching 14 points and 10 rebounds. He added one assist and one steal.
Sam Paule posted 11 points with three rebounds and one block.
Alex Zanin finished with nine points, six rebounds, four steals and two assists.
Chase Merryman scored seven points, made five rebounds and one assist.
Todd Bobo and Ryan Jostes rounded out he scoring with two points apiece.
Bobo notched two rebounds, two assists and one steal.
Jostes pulled in two rebounds and made one steal.
Adyn Kleinheider recorded four rebounds, two assists and two rebounds.
Ian Junkin contributed one rebound.
For Liberty, Jaden Betton posted a team-high 15 points.
Two other Eagles got into double figures as Rhett Douglas ended with 12 points and Nate Bobikiewicz scored 11.
Adrian Lee posted five points, David Richard three and Jordan Smith two to round out the Liberty scoresheet.
Washington looks to bounce back with another conference home game Friday against Francis Howell North at 7 p.m.