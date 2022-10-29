The Lions will have to share.
Wentzville Liberty (14-5-2, 8-2) earned a part of the GAC Central boys soccer title with an 8-0 home win over Washington (4-16, 0-10) Tuesday in the final round of league play.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The Lions will have to share.
Wentzville Liberty (14-5-2, 8-2) earned a part of the GAC Central boys soccer title with an 8-0 home win over Washington (4-16, 0-10) Tuesday in the final round of league play.
When the Eagles won 2-1 at Ft. Zumwalt East Oct. 18, that opened the door for the title split.
That was the final league play game for the Lions, who also finished at 8-2.
However, Liberty still had three league games left and made good with a 4-1 win against Ft. Zumwalt North Oct. 20, then a 3-1 win against Ft. Zumwalt South Monday and finally the shutout win over the Blue Jays Tuesday.
Turner Lively led the Eagles with a hat trick and one assist.
Gordo Garcia, Canon Mathison, Carson Nolan, Jacob Peeler and Jackson Westrick added one goal apiece.
Piggy Galaway was credited with four assists.
Jack Andrzejewski and Westrich recorded one assist apiece.
Bryan Guinn logged the shutout in the net for Liberty with one save.
Washington concluded the regular season at home Thursday against Pacific. The Blue Jays defeated the Indians on senior night, 1-0.
The Blue Jays are the No. 7 seed in the Class 3 District 2 Tournament. They begin postseason play Saturday at No. 2 Rockwood Summit at 10 a.m.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.