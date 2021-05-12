Pacific Girls Soccer Head Coach Dana Kelm called the Wentzville Liberty Lady Eagles the best team her squad has played all year.
Liberty (14-4) won Monday at Pacific (9-9-1), 8-0.
“While it was a big loss, it was still a great for soccer,” Kelm said. “When we play teams that are nonconference, it is treated as a learning experience.”
Liberty recorded seven goals in the first half and a final goal in the second period.
“We played our game, and certain weaknesses we have were deeply exposed,” Kelm said. “As coaches, we take this opportunity to adjust our remaining practices to better prepare for districts in two weeks.”
Liberty goalkeeper Sydney Strassmeier earned the shutout with two saves.
Chloe Netzel led the offense with five goals and two assists.
Maddie Lipp scored twice and Anna Decker once.
Morgan Struttmann was credited with three assists.
Mia Wikoff and Decker each made an assist.
Pacific goes on the road Wednesday to play at Northwest starting at 6 p.m.