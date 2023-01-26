Wellsville-Middletown repeated history Friday night, defeating the New Haven Shamrocks, 37-30.
It was New Haven’s second loss to Wellsville this season. The Shamrocks were defeated Dec. 2 at the Montgomery County Tournament, 45-13.
Wellsville (6-7) now has beaten New Haven (5-9) four times in a row.
“Wellsville is really a pain in the neck to play against for us,” New Haven Head Coach Aaron Peirick said. “They are so disciplined, tough and well coached. They torched us earlier in the year. I thought we competed pretty hard. That was encouraging.”
Wellsville led after one quarter, 8-6, and at the half, 18-12. It was 30-22 in favor of the Tigers through three quarters.
Emmett Panhorst was New Haven’s leading scorer with 14 points, seven steals, two rebounds and one assist.
Andrew Rethemeyer scored 12 points with three rebounds and a blocked shot.
Andrew Noelke netted three points with three rebounds.
Luke Strubberg scored one point with three assists, two rebounds and a steal. He also took a charge.
David Otten had two assists, two seals and a rebound.
Jacob Gerdes added a rebound.
“We were really not far away from winning this game,” Peirick said. “We had 12 different opportunities right at the rim that we did not convert on. We had the ball down four with about 40 seconds left and threw it away. A couple of balls we deflected, but they went right to a Wellsville player for a bucket. We just have to keep working and learning on both ends of the floor.”
Peirick said he felt there was considerable improvement from the first meeting.
“I feel like our last three games we have really put together good performances competition-wise, where I don’t think that was the case early in the year,” Peirick said. “We still make plenty of mistakes on both ends of the floor that we are still learning from and working on but I feel like the playing hard and competing all game is finally there for us.”
New Haven plays this week in the Hermann Tournament. The Shamrocks are in the three-team pool and will face Montgomery County Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. and California Friday at 4 p.m. The initial schedule has been modified for expected winter weather later this week.
