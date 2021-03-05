Sports are full of cliches.
One, it’s hard to beat a good team three times in a season, played out for the New Haven boys basketball Shamrocks Friday night.
Wellsville-Middletown knocked off the Shamrocks in New Haven, 43-38, to claim the Class 2 District 5 title.
“It was a tough loss for our kids,” New Haven Head Coach Aaron Peirick said. “It sucks, to be honest.”
New Haven (16-9) had beaten Wellsville (18-6) twice before, 52-39 Dec. 2 at the Montgomery County Tournament, and 57-46 Jan. 22 in Wellsville.
“We knew it was going to be a dogfight,” Peirick said. “It was really hard to beat them the first two times we played them. There’s a really thin line between winning and losing, especially against teams like that. The line is incredibly thin. They made more plays than we did tonight.”
This time, the Tigers had a plan.
Wellsville took an approach to control the ball and seek openings in the New Haven defense.
That worked to help the visitors take the early lead.
With an advantage, Wellsville was able to control the tempo, keeping things slow on its offensive end. That forced New Haven to speed up and try to close the gap.
“We could not get back-to-back baskets at all,” Peirick said. “When they first threw their 1-2-2 zone at us, we didn’t attack it worth a darn. We had to stare everything down before we threw it. By that time, it was too late. I didn’t think we skipped the ball enough. I think we moved the ball quick enough, but we got stuck on one side too much. We finally got the ball moving and got a lot of outside shots, but none of them went down.”
New Haven closed the gap as Sam Scheer netted the final two baskets of the first quarter, including a three-point shot. Wellsville led after eight minutes, 16-13.
“Sam was a beast inside and got a lot done in there,” Peirick said. “We couldn’t get a three to go down. It was a struggle to put the ball into the hole.”
The second quarter mirrored the first as Wellsville took a 23-16 lead to the locker room at the half.
The Shamrocks finally broke through in the third quarter. A three-point by play Scheer early in the third quarter cut it to 23-22.
“They would just play offense and wait for a guy to let up or a seam to open,” Perick said. “They would wait for one of our guys to leave his feet. They would wait for a little mistake and go and score.”
A John Liggett three-point shot tied it at 25-25 with 4:18 to go in the quarter. Zach Groner hit the second of two free throws with 3:51 left in the quarter to give New Haven its first lead, 26-25.
Wellsville fought back and carried a 30-28 advantage to the final quarter.
New Haven retook the lead on a three-point shot by Jacob Engelbrecht to start the fourth quarter and added with a free throw from Logan Williams with 6:29 to play to lead, 32-30.
But, that’s where Wellsville clamped down defensively. Over the last 6:29, New Haven managed just six more points, with four of those coming from the free-throw line.
New Haven’s final points were free throws by Liggett with 39.1 seconds to play.
Wellsville left it open, missing three free throws in a row while leading, 39-38. The Tigers forced two turnovers before Keaton Mayes hit two free throws with 9.0 seconds to play, making it 41-38.
New Haven quickly dribbled down, and a three-point shot missed. William Hellmann was fouled and hit two final free throws with a second to go, giving Wellsville the five-point win, 43-38.
“You can go back to a lot of places in that game and look that if we get a bucket here, or we secure this loose ball or we make a couple of more free throws, they’re chasing us in the last minute and a half instead of us chasing them.”
Clayton Ebers was the scoring leader for the Tigers with 14 points. He hit two of the team’s four three-point baskets.
Logan Pursifull netted 13 points and went 3-3 from the free-throw line.
Jamel Mahaney was next with eight points, including two three-point baskets.
Christopher Curd ended with five points, and Mason Guzy added three.
Wellsville went 11-18 from the free-throw line.
“If you would have told me we would hold them to 43 points tonight, I would have said our chances were good to win,” Peirick said.
The game’s leading scorer was Scheer with 16 points. He hit one three-point basket.
Liggett closed with 12 points, including one of the three New Haven three-point baskets. He netted seven of those points in the first quarter.
Groner ended with six points. He was 4-6 from the free-throw line.
Engelbrecht ended with three. Williams added one point.
New Haven went 9-11 from the free-throw line.
Wellsville will host Northeast (Cairo), a 24-1 team, Tuesday in the sectional round.
The game marked the final one for six New Haven seniors. Owen Borcherding, Nolen Brown, Engelbrecht, Groner, Liggett and Matthew Otten graduate later this year.
“We have a good team, and we have good players,” Peirick said. “We just weren’t able to close it out tonight.”