History repeated Friday in New Haven.
And not in a positive way.
For the second meeting in a row, Wellsville-Middletown’s boys basketball team defeated the Shamrocks.
Friday’s senior night contest in New Haven ended with a 33-29 victory for Wellsville (9-4). New Haven dropped to 8-8 with the loss.
Wellsville also won at New Haven Feb. 26, 2021, in the Class 2 District 5 championship game.
In Friday’s game, Wellsville led after one quarter, 6-4, and at the half, 18-11. It was 21-14 after three quarters.
“We were really bad offensively early,” New Haven Head Coach Aaron Peirick said. “We had bad execution with any sets we tried to run, bad spacing and decision-making in our motion and bad ballhandling.”
Wellsville ended two of the quarters with three-point baskets.
“We made a few crucial mistakes just not being alert to what was happening and not knowing the situation at the end of the quarter on the defensive end that led to them hitting two of their three threes,” Peirick said.
Peirick indicated Wellsville knows how to play with a lead.
“They took the air out of the ball in the third quarter, but we did have opportunities to score more than the three points we did, we just couldn’t do it,” he said. “We finally made a run at them in the fourth quarter, but had a turnover or two when we couldn’t afford it and we just shot it really poorly.”
Peirick felt the effort was there, but the execution wasn’t.
“The physical effort from our kids was there, but we made too many mistakes and not enough shots,” Peirick said. “We were a play or two and a shot or two away from winning the game and couldn’t do it.”