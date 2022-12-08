New Haven’s first boys basketball victory of 2022-23 will have to wait at least a few more days.
The Shamrocks (0-4) fell to Wellsville-Middletown (1-3) in the seventh-place game of the Montgomery County Tournament Friday, 45-13.
Updated: December 8, 2022 @ 8:28 am
“Wellsville put on a clinic of everything we want to be and want to do on Friday night,” New Haven Head Coach Aaron Peirick said. “They were just better in every single facet of the game.”
Wellsville led after eight minutes, 18-5. Wellsville was up at the half, 33-9, and through three quarters, 41-11.
“I was pretty disappointed in our defensive effort,” Peirick said. “I have not done a very good job of preparing us to compete on that end of the floor. Our offensive execution needs work as well. We really don’t screen anybody right now.”
Luke Strubberg led the Shamrocks with seven points. He hit the team’s lone three-point basket, which came in the first quarter, and went 2-2 from the free-throw line.
Emmett Panhorst scored three points while Jacob Gerdes chipped in with two and Andrew Noelke netted one point.
New Haven went 4-7 from the free-throw line.
“Emmett battled all game but couldn’t get anything to drop offensively,” Peirick said. “I thought Luke played his best game for us so far, even if the box score doesn’t show it. He was one of the bright spots defensively.”
Peirick felt others contributed in a positive way.
“Dylan See came off the bench and helped defensively and on the boards too,” Peirick said. “The opportunities we did get offensively, we were not able to finish. We have a lot of opportunities to learn and room to improve, so we are going to keep working.”
Dylan Alsop and Carson Huff led Wellsville in scoring.
Alsop scored 16 points with two three-point baskets.
Huff netted 14 points and also knocked down a pair of three-point shots.
Jacob Mandrell chipped in with six points.
Cooper Henderson had three points.
Hunter Bickell, Lucas Moore and Gage Marshall each scored two points.
Wellsville hit four three-point shots and went 3-5 from the free-throw line.
Fulton, which beat New Haven in the opening round, beat Mexico in the championship game, 69-52.
Hermann won the third-place game over Montgomery County, 58-47.
Clopton claimed the consolation crown over Bowling Green, 60-51.
