Washington (7-1) holds a 0.75-point lead over Battle (5-1) heading into Friday’s game in the Class 5 District 4 standings.
However, Battle likely is the only team that can catch the Blue Jays. Rolla (3-3), third in the six-team district, is 10.04 points behind Battle.
Washington plays in Week 10 at Francis Howell Central (2-3), sixth in Class 6 District 2. Battle visits Hannibal (6-1), first in Class 4 District 4.
Playing the larger school might give the Blue Jays enough of an edge to seal the district title. The top two teams will have Week 10 byes.
•••
Matters are extremely fluid in Class 3 District 2, where the unbeaten St. Clair Bulldogs (6-0) lead the way with 51.59 points.
Park Hills Central is second with a 7-1 mark and 51.25 points. The Rebels led the district before losing to Seckman last week, 35-33.
Park Hills Central faces Farmington (7-1) at home Friday.
Owensville (7-1, 44.6) is third, but has considerable control over its destiny. The Dutchmen play at St. Clair Friday. The winner is the last unbeaten team in the Four Rivers Conference standings.
However, Owensville’s spot isn’t secure yet, either. Potosi (5-3, 41.41) and Cardinal Ritter (0-2, 41.23) are within striking distance.
Potosi is at De Soto (0-6) while Cardinal Ritter plays at Helias (8-0).
There are head-to-head considerations. If Park Hills Central and Potosi are in adjacent spots in the standings, Park Hills Central will be seeded higher. The same goes for Owensville and Potosi as the Dutchmen won the head-to-head meeting. The winner of the St. Clair-Owensville game will get the same consideration.
Likely to travel in Week 10 are Salem (4-4, 30.53) and St. James (1-7, 18.13). Salem hosts Cabool (5-3) in Week 9 while St. James will go to Eldon (1-5).
Only the top seed will have a bye in Week 10.
•••
Borgia (4-3) knows it likely will have a home-field advantage to start the playoffs. The Knights are seeded second behind Lutheran North (3-0) and in front of Priory (1-1) in Class 3 District 3.
Lutheran North has 58 points to Borgia’s 46.97 and Priory’s 40. Priory needs a positive result to stay in front of Orchard Farm (5-3, 39.97).
Only the top seed will get a Week 10 bye.
Other schools, heading into Week 9, are Wright City (4-4, 28.05), Herculaneum (1-5, 23.56) and Winfield (0-8, 17.06).
Borgia hosts Hermann (2-6) in Week 9. The Bearcats are ranked fifth in Class 2 District 5 with 27.16 points.
Above Hermann in the standings are Hallsville (5-3, 42.54), Montgomery County (6-2, 40.59), North Callaway (5-2, 38.62) and Missouri Military Academy (5-2, 37.93).
Ranked behind Hermann is Van-Far (1-5, 20.44).
Lutheran North is idle, according to MSHSAA. Priory hosts Clayton (1-1) Saturday at 1 p.m. Orchard Farm plays Duchesne (6-1) Friday at home.
•••
Three local teams are idle this week, and they’re all in Class 4 District 2.
The trio of Union (3-4, 28.1), Pacific (1-5, 21.65) and Sullivan (1-5, 20.83) will miss Week 9 due to COVID-19 concerns. All three were idle in Week 8 as well.
John Burroughs (2-0, 53) likely will clinch the top seed and the lone bye for Week 10. The Bombers host MICDS (2-0) Saturday afternoon.
Union holds a 1.1-point lead over Affton (0-2, 27.0). The Cougars host Kelly, from Benton (6-2), Friday.
Clayton (1-1, 25) is fourth in the current standings. The Greyhounds play at Priory Saturday.
Windsor (2-5, 22.24) holds fifth going into its home game against Lutheran South Friday.
Neither Pacific nor Sullivan will have a chance to improve their points considerably this week.
•••
In other games with Missourian Poll teams, Warrenton is at Mexico Friday. Cuba is at Principia Saturday. Wright City now is idle after its game with South Callaway was canceled.
Warrenton (3-5, 29.46) plays a district foe in Mexico (4-3). Currently, they sit fourth and fifth, respectively, in Class 4 District 4. The winner will have a seeding edge over the other.
Hannibal (6-1, 48.15) leads the way with Moberly (7-1, 45.15) second and Kirksville (5-3, 34.27) third.
Fulton (0-8, 12.85) is last.
The top two teams get byes.
Cuba (4-4, 37.4) sits fourth in Class 2 District 2. Principia is 0-1.
Lutheran St. Charles leads the district at 4-1, 53.83. That team is followed by Duchesne (6-1, 52.86) and O’Fallon Christian (4-4, 43.55).
Below Cuba are Grandview of Hillsboro (4-3, 30.32) and Lutheran South (0-3, 24.0).
The top two teams get first-round byes.
Wright City’s district situation was described in the Borgia section.