Scoring 21 points in a row in the second half, the Washington football Blue Jays pulled away to defeat Francis Howell Central Friday night at Scanlan Stadium, 35-21.
Washington finished the regular season at 6-3 and now waits for Friday’s games to take place to see where the team will be seeded in the Class 5 District 4 playoffs.
Currently, the Blue Jays are fourth behind Holt, Helias and Battle. Should the standings stay the same, Washington would host Wentzville Liberty in Week 10.
Francis Howell Central finished the regular season at 2-7.
Coverage will be in the Weekend Missourian.
Box Score
FHC — 7-7-0-7=21
WAS — 7-7-13-8=35
First Quarter
FHC — Aidan Hernandez 6 pass from Nick Ortinau (Liam Stover kick), 3:37
WAS — Landon Boston 5 run (Devon Deckelman kick), 2:05
Second Quarter
WAS — Evan Gaither 12 run (Deckelman kick), 11:14
FHC — Hernandez 24 pass from Ortinau (Stover kick), 0:27.7
Third Quarter
WAS — Boston 18 run (Deckelman kick), 10:26
WAS — Cam Millheiser 22 run (kick blocked), 3:30
Fourth Quarter
WAS — Gaither 3 run (Boston run), 6:13
FHC — Cullen Humes 54 pass from Ortinau (Stover kick), 3:36