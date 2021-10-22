For the third week in a row, the Union football Wildcats had to scramble to stay undefeated.
Union came back to defeat Hermann at Stierberger Stadium, 26-21.
Union closed the regular season undefeated at 9-0 and ran the table in the Four Rivers Conference with the win. Hermann is 3-6 heading to next week’s playoff games.
Union holds the second spot in Class 4 District 2 pending the Vashon-De Smet game result Saturday. Union will have a bye next Friday to open the playoffs as Confluence Prep Academy has dropped its season, leaving six teams in the district.
Hermann holds fourth in Class 2 District 2 and will host St. Francis Borgia Regional (1-8) next Friday.
Union took the lead on a rushing touchdown by Liam Hughes and conversion kick with 9:41 to go in the opening quarter.
Hermann came back to tie it with 1:03 left in the opening quarter, getting a 22-yard touchdown pass and conversion kick.
Union went ahead early in the second quarter on a touchdown pass from Hughes to Nick Birke. The conversion failed and Union led, 13-7.
Hermann scored with 1:53 to go in the half and it was tied at the intermission.
Union retook the lead with 6:48 to play in the third quarter on a run by Hughes. The conversion made it 20-13.
Hermann got a touchdown and two-point conversion with 41 seconds to play in the third quarter to take a 21-20 lead heading to the fourth.
There was one score in the final quarter, but it was a big one. Hughes found Hayden Burke for a touchdown pass. The Wildcats failed on the two-point conversion attempt and had to settle for a 26-21 lead. That’s how it finished.
Game coverage will be in the Wednesday Missourian.
Box Score
HER — 7-6-8-0=21
UNI — 7-6-7-6=26
First Quarter
UNI — Liam Hughes 8 run (Will Herbst kick), 9:41
HER — Brock Shockley 22 pass from Kenny Hoener (Kenny Hoener kick), 1:03
Second Quarter
UNI — Nick Birke 9 pass from Hughes (kick failed), 10:33
HER — Parker Anderson 3 run (kick failed), 1:53
Third Quarter
UNI — Hughes 1 run (Will Herbst kick), 6:48
HER — Anderson 35 pass from Hoener (Gavin Hackmann pass from Anderson), 0:41
Fourth Quarter
UNI — Hayden Burke 24 pass from Hughes (run failed), 9:44