HERMANN — And the Four Rivers Conference champion is …
The Union Wildcats.
Union (9-0, 6-0) scored twice in the final 3:11 to rally past the host Hermann Bearcats (7-2, 4-2) in Gasconade County, 21-14.
Hermann led for most of the game after scoring twice in the second quarter.
That held until Union got a 40-yard touchdown down the left sideline by Liam Hughes with 3:11 to play. Luke Koch’s extra-point kick tied it.
Union took the lead for good with 1:13 to play when Hayden Burke took a pass 51 yards for the game-winning score.
Box Score
UNI — 0-7-0-14 = 21
HER — 0-14-0-0 = 28
First Quarter
No Scoring
Second Quarter
UNI — Wyatt Birke 19 run (Luke Koch kick), 6:51
HER — Parker Anderson 2 run (run failed), 4:03
HER — Anderson 34 pass from Trenton Lampkin (Conner Coffey pass from Lampkin), 0:33.3
Third Quarter
No scoring
Fourth Quarter
UNI — Liam Hughes 40 run (Koch kick), 3:11
UNI — Hayden Burke 51 pass from Hughes (Koch kick), 1:13
