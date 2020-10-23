One if by land.
That part of Henry Wadsworth Longfellow’s “Paul Revere’s Ride” applied to Friday’s Week 9 football game at Borgia.
Borgia defeated Hermann, 42-7, as both teams tuned up for the postseason in their respective districts.
Both the host Knights (5-3) and visiting Hermann Bearcats (2-7) stuck mainly to the running game.
Borgia was able to throw the ball effectively, but sparingly.
Otherwise, the teams ran the ball and ran clock while fighting a fierce northwest wind as the game progressed.
Borgia’s biggest quarter was the second, when the Knights scored three times. Two of the touchdowns were passes from Sam Heggemann to Tyler Stieffermann of 67 and 10 yards, respectively.
The play of the night was a one-handed touchdown pass from Heggemann to Spencer Breckenkamp. Breckenkamp was diving when he caught the ball in the end zone.
Both teams are waiting for official word from MSHSAA for Week 10 games.
Box Score
HER — 0-0-0-7=7
BOR — 6-21-8-7=42
First Quarter
BOR — Tyler Stieffermann 2 run (kick failed), 1:10
Second Quarter
BOR — Alonzo MacDonald 8 run (Sam Heggemann run), 10:32
BOR — Tyler Stieffermann 67 pass from Heggemann (Jake Nowak kick), 7:16
BOR — Stieffermann 10 pass from Heggemann (kick failed), 2:23
Third Quarter
BOR - Spencer Breckenkamp 22 pass from Heggemann (Gavin Mueller run), 6:18
BOR - Ryan Kell 52 punt return (Nowak kick), 3:27
Fourth Quarter
HER — Gavin Hackmann 2 run (Kenny Hoener kick), 5:08