The junior quarterback threw for St. Francis Borgia’s first three touchdowns and ran for the fourth as the Knights defeated Lutheran South Thursday, 37-29.
Zeltmann returned to quarterback the Knights after missing the past two games due to injury.
Zeltmann threw for three touchdowns in the opening half, two to Brody Denbow and one to Nathan Kell.
Lutheran South led once, 29-28 with 10:01 to play in the fourth quarter, but the Knights marched down the field to retake the lead on a five-yard carry by Trenton Volmert less than two minutes later.
Debow’s biggest play might have been in the fourth quarter on special teams. He was the first one to a kickoff, which Lutheran South let bounce inside its own 30. That gave Borgia a crucial possession leading 34-29 with less than eight minutes to play in the fourth quarter.
That set up a 33-yard field goal by Zach Mort with 5:57 to play, giving the Knights an eight-point advantage.
Borgia ended the regular season at 5-4, but this game didn’t count in the standings.
The game was considered an exhibition because Borgia’s regularly-scheduled game against Missouri Military Academy was called off due to the Colonels having low numbers due to injuries.
Lutheran South enters the playoffs at 4-4.
The Knights lost receiver Jordan Mohesky to a knee injury during the pregame warmups.
Game coverage will be in the Weekend Missourian.
Box Score
LS — 7-7-8-7 = 29
BOR — 7-14-7-9 = 37
First Quarter
BOR — Brody Denbow 17 pass from Koen Zeltmann (Zach Mort kick), 9:33
LS — Mick Otto 1 run (Kyle Buscher kick), 6:30
Second Quarter
BOR — Nathan Kell 40 pass from Zeltmann (Mort kick), 8:25
LS — Logan Slinkard 16 run (Kyle Buscher kick), 6:03
BOR — Denbow 7 pass from Zeltmann (Mort kick), 0:59.2
Third Quarter
BOR — Zeltmann 26 run (Mort kick), 5:15
LS — Cole Buscher 77 pass from Slinkard (Mitchell Craig-Meyer run), 4:03.
Fourth Quarter
LS — Cole Buscher 42 pass from Slinkard (Kyle Buscher kick), 10:01
BOR — Trenton Volmert 5 run (run failed), 7:03
BOR — Mort FG 33, 5:57
