Elation.
Celebration.
Relief.
Happiness.
Those were some of the emotions as the St. Francis Borgia Regional football Knights won for the first time this season Friday.
Borgia (1-8) defeated Carnahan (4-3), 34-12.
Carnahan scored first, but Borgia struck back 15 seconds later on a trick play, getting a 63-yard pass from Sam Tuepker to Trenton Volmert. Zach Mort’s extra-point kick gave Borgia the lead, its first of the season, and the Knights never looked back.
Borgia had its best offensive night of the year, gaining 381 total yards with 226 on the ground and 155 in the air. Trenton Volmert ran for 117 yards while Koen Zeltmann passed for 92 yards.
Coverage will be in the Wednesday Missourian.
Depending upon how results elsewhere shake out, it’s likely the Knights will travel to Hermann to open Class 2 District 2 play next Friday.
Carnahan got a consolation touchdown in the fourth quarter, but it wasn’t enough to diminish Borgia’s accomplishment.
Box Score
CAR — 6-0-0-6=12
BOR — 7-20-7-0=34
First Quarter
CAR — Tajai Lopes 18 run (run failed), 2:15
BOR — Trenton Volmert 63 pass from Sam Tuepker (Zach Mort kick), 2:00
Second Quarter
BOR — Koen Zeltmann 36 run (Mort kick), 11:41
BOR — Zeltmann 15 run (Mort kick), 8:59
BOR — Volmert 10 pass from Zeltmann (kick blocked), 2:27
Third Quarter
BOR — Volmert 30 run (Mort kick), 3:28
Fourth Quarter
CAR — Tarrell Gray Jr. 15 run (run failed), 5:26