Pape Receives
Washington's Dylan Pape catches a kickoff earlier this season. The Blue Jays won in Week 9 at Francis Howell Central, 41-14. Missourian Photo/Arron Hustead.

The Blue Jays end the regular season on a five-game winning streak.

Washington (8-1) completed Week 9 with a 41-14 win on the road at Francis Howell Central (2-4).

Cole Nahlik had a big performance for the Blue Jays with three rushing touchdowns.

Jack Lackman threw to Dylan Pape for the other score. Cam Millheiser threw a touchdown to Ryan Hoerstkamp.

Luke Kroeter’s rushing score in the fourth quarter put the icing on the cake.

The Blue Jays will host a district playoff game in Week 10.

Be sure to check the Wednesday edition of The Missourian for more details from the game.

Box Score

Washington – 7+14+14+6=41

Howell Central – 0+14+0+0=14

First Quarter

WAS – Cole Nahlik run (Devon Deckelman kick)

Second Quarter

FHC – Dominic Slivinski 10 run (Gilette pass from Slivinski), 8:20

WAS – Nahlik 3 run (Deckelman kick), 3:48

WAS – Pape pass from Lackman (Deckelman kick)

FHC – Woods 20 pass from Frye (attempt failed), 0:13

Third Quarter

WAS – Nahlik 43 run (Deckelman kick), 11:16

WAS – Ryan Hoerstkamp pass from Cam Millheiser (Deckelman kick)

Fourth Quarter                                                     

WAS – Luke Kroeter 3 run (kick failed), 1:03