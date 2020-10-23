The Blue Jays end the regular season on a five-game winning streak.
Washington (8-1) completed Week 9 with a 41-14 win on the road at Francis Howell Central (2-4).
Cole Nahlik had a big performance for the Blue Jays with three rushing touchdowns.
Jack Lackman threw to Dylan Pape for the other score. Cam Millheiser threw a touchdown to Ryan Hoerstkamp.
Luke Kroeter’s rushing score in the fourth quarter put the icing on the cake.
The Blue Jays will host a district playoff game in Week 10.
Be sure to check the Wednesday edition of The Missourian for more details from the game.
Box Score
Washington – 7+14+14+6=41
Howell Central – 0+14+0+0=14
First Quarter
WAS – Cole Nahlik run (Devon Deckelman kick)
Second Quarter
FHC – Dominic Slivinski 10 run (Gilette pass from Slivinski), 8:20
WAS – Nahlik 3 run (Deckelman kick), 3:48
WAS – Pape pass from Lackman (Deckelman kick)
FHC – Woods 20 pass from Frye (attempt failed), 0:13
Third Quarter
WAS – Nahlik 43 run (Deckelman kick), 11:16
WAS – Ryan Hoerstkamp pass from Cam Millheiser (Deckelman kick)
Fourth Quarter
WAS – Luke Kroeter 3 run (kick failed), 1:03