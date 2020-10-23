Back-to-back.
For the second year in a row, St. Clair (7-0, 4-0) completed an undefeated regular season and won the Four Rivers Conference championship. The Bulldogs finished the regular schedule in Week 9 with a 58-20 home win against Owensville (7-2, 4-1).
St. Clair scored four times in the rushing game in the first half, two by Dakota Gotsch and one apiece from Mardariries Miles and Lance McCoy. Wes Hinson completed a touchdown pass to Chase Walters.
Landen Roberts added a 30-yard field goal in the third quarter and Gotsch found the end zone for a third time. Hinson and Roberts tacked on rushing scores in the fourth quarter.
Brendan Decker threw for a touchdown pass in the first half and two in the second half for the Dutchmen.
The Bulldogs will host a district playoff game in Week 10.
Box Score
Owensville – 6+0+6+8=20
St. Clair – 21+14+10+13=58
First Quarter
STC – Lance McCoy 9 run (Landen Roberts kick), 10:07
STC – Dakota Gotsch 15 run (Roberts kick), 8:02
OWE – Derek Brandt 28 pass from Brendan Decker (kick failed), 6:00
STC – Mardariries Miles 27 run (Roberts kick), 2:47
Second Quarter
STC – Gotsch 4 run (Roberts kick), 5:08
STC – Chase Walters 6 pass from Wes Hinson (Roberts kick), 0:30
Third Quarter
STC – Roberts 30 field goal, 5:42
STC – Gotsch 1 run (Roberts kick), 2:27
Fourth Quarter
STC – Wes Hinson 31 run (Roberts kick), 9:51
OWE – Brandt 10 pass from Decker (Brandt pass from Decker), 2:23
STC – Roberts 61 run (no kick), 0:21