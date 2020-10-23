McCoy Forward
St. Clair running back Lance McCoy (7) battles forward for extra yardage in Week 9 play against Owensville. The Bulldogs carried a 35-6 lead at halftime. Missourian Photo/Arron Hustead.

Back-to-back.

For the second year in a row, St. Clair (7-0, 4-0) completed an undefeated regular season and won the Four Rivers Conference championship. The Bulldogs finished the regular schedule in Week 9 with a 58-20 home win against Owensville (7-2, 4-1).

St. Clair scored four times in the rushing game in the first half, two by Dakota Gotsch and one apiece from Mardariries Miles and Lance McCoy. Wes Hinson completed a touchdown pass to Chase Walters.

Landen Roberts added a 30-yard field goal in the third quarter and Gotsch found the end zone for a third time. Hinson and Roberts tacked on rushing scores in the fourth quarter.

Brendan Decker threw for a touchdown pass in the first half and two in the second half for the Dutchmen.

The Bulldogs will host a district playoff game in Week 10.

Box Score

Owensville – 6+0+6+8=20

St. Clair – 21+14+10+13=58

First Quarter

STC – Lance McCoy 9 run (Landen Roberts kick), 10:07

STC – Dakota Gotsch 15 run (Roberts kick), 8:02

OWE – Derek Brandt 28 pass from Brendan Decker (kick failed), 6:00

STC – Mardariries Miles 27 run (Roberts kick), 2:47

Second Quarter

STC – Gotsch 4 run (Roberts kick), 5:08

STC – Chase Walters 6 pass from Wes Hinson (Roberts kick), 0:30

Third Quarter

STC – Roberts 30 field goal, 5:42

STC – Gotsch 1 run (Roberts kick), 2:27

Fourth Quarter                                                     

STC – Wes Hinson 31 run (Roberts kick), 9:51

OWE – Brandt 10 pass from Decker (Brandt pass from Decker), 2:23

STC – Roberts 61 run (no kick), 0:21