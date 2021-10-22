It took a quarter for the Pacific offense to get going.
However, once it did, the Indians (4-5, 3-3) chugged along to a 46-40 win in Week 9 at St. James (1-8, 0-6).
Pacific trailed, 7-0, after one quarter, but went into halftime ahead, 22-19. The Indians extended the lead to 38-26 going into the final period.
The Tigers end the regular season without a Four Rivers Conference win after giving both Union and Pacific a run for their money in the final two weeks of the season.
The postseason begins in Week 10. Teams are currently waiting the final tabulation of Friday’s results to determine district seedings.
Be sure to check the Wednesday edition of The Missourian for more details from the game.
Box Score
Pacific – 0+22+16+8=46
St. James – 7+12+7+14=40