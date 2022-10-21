Better late than never.
Pacific (1-8, 1-5) finished the regular season in the win column with a 29-12 Week 9 home win over St. James (2-7, 0-6).
A pair of first-half interceptions played a critical role in Pacific holding a 14-6 halftime lead on senior night.
Another interception and a fumble recovery in the fourth quarter helped to seal it.
Freshman Colton Kossuth ran for three touchdowns and freshman Seth Stack threw for one to senior wideout Weston Kulick.
St. James got scores from Ryan Spurgeon and Cody Wilfong.
The district playoffs will see Pacific on the road in Week 10 against an opponent to be determined.
Check the Wednesday Missourian for more details.
Box Score
STJ - 0+6+6+0=12
PAC - 7+7+7+8=29
First Quarter
PAC - Weston Kulick 7 pass from Seth Stack (Colton Kossuth kick), 1:09
Second Quarter
STJ - Ryan Spurgeon 78 pass from Cooper Harlan (run failed), 5:02
PAC - Kossuth 16 run (Kossuth kick), 0:21
Third Quarter
PAC - Kossuth 42 run (Kossuth kick), 11:02
STJ - Cody Wilfong 40 run (run failed),8:35
Fourth Quarter
PAC - Kossuth 3 run (Izach Reeder pass from Seth Stack), 2:01
