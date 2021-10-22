The St. Clair Bulldogs were able to keep pace with Owensville high-powered offense.
St. Clair (5-3, 3-3) traded score for score with the Dutchmen (7-2, 4-2) the whole night in Week 9 before Owensville emerged with a 48-44 home win.
Owensville held leads of 14-6 and 28-18 after each of the first two periods, but St. Clair pulled ahead, 31-28, in the third quarter.
The lead traded hands three times in the fourth quarter. Austin Lowder’s 11-yard TD run in the final minute put Owensville ahead for the final time.
Skyler Sanders and Cameron Simcox each had three rushing scores for the Bulldogs. Gabe Martinez added one score.
The postseason begins next week with Week 10 action. Teams are awaiting the final outcome of Friday night’s game to determine the final district seedings.
Be sure to check the Wednesday edition of The Missourian for more details from the game.
Box Score
St. Clair – 6+12+13+13=44
Owensville – 14+14+0+20-=48
First Quarter
OWE – Austin Lowder 3 run (Charlie Whelan kick), 10:34
STC – Cameron Simcox 8 run (run failed), 4:31
OWE – Brendan Decker 4 run (Whelan kick), 0:47.9
Second Quarter
STC – Skyler Sanders 53 run (run failed), 9:30
OWE – Derek Brandt 78 pass from Decker (Whelan kick), 9:14
STC – Simcox 1 run (kick failed), 5:17
OWE – Lowder 28 run (Whelan kick), 2:49
Third Quarter
STC – Sanders 13 run (run failed), 6:23
STC – Sanders 80 run (Austin Dunn kick), 2:37
Fourth Quarter
OWE – Bryce Payne 34 pass from Decker (pass failed), 11:52
OWE – Lowder 33 run (Whelan kick), 8:35
STC – Simcox 7 run (Dunn kick), 4:57
STC – Gabe Martinez 34 run (kick failed), 2:02
OWE – Lowder 11 run (Whelan kick), 0:54.5