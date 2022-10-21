Francis Howell Central denied the Blue Jays a final win to wrap the regular season.
Washington (5-4) fell in a tight 30-27 battle againt the GAC South's Spartans (4-5).
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Francis Howell Central denied the Blue Jays a final win to wrap the regular season.
Washington (5-4) fell in a tight 30-27 battle againt the GAC South's Spartans (4-5).
After drawing first blood, Washington fell behind, 23-7, going into the half.
Three unanswered scores for the Blue Jays put Washington back in the driver's seat, 27-23, after three periods.
Howell Central notched the winning score with just 25 seconds left on the clock in the fourth quarter.
The district playoffs begin in Week 10. Washington's opponent will be determined after all the Week 9 results are tabulated.
Check the Wednesday Missourian for more details.
Box Score
WAS - 7+0+20+0=27
FHC - 0+23+0+7=30
First Quarter
WAS - Landon Boston 3 run (Deckelman kick), 9:19
Second Quarter
FHC - Aidan Hernandez 6 run (Connor Casler kick), 11:56
FHC - Keith Johnson pass from Nick Ortinau (Casler kick), 8:25
FHC - Thomas Stuhlman 39 fumble return (kick failed), 3:58
FHC - Casler 30 field goal, 0:27
Third Quarter
WAS - Hanon Jarvis 20 run (run failed), 10:59
WAS - Boston 13 run (Deckelman kick), 5:34
WAS - Deckelman 2 run (Deckelman kick), 3:23
Fourth Quarter
FHC - Johnson 6 pass from Ortinau (Casler kick), 0:25
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.