It was the perfect night to “shout” at St. Francis Borgia.
The football Knights defeated Fredericktown, 51-13, to launch a special postgame celebration.
Borgia Head Coach Dale Gildehaus brought out the boombox and the team, cheerleaders, dance team members, middle schoolers and student fans sang and danced to “Shout.”
“It was middle school night and I wanted those kids to see what it’s like to be a Borgia Knight and to see what the student section is like,” Gildehaus said. “They were awesome. The kids have asked if we could do this for so long. I told them if you get the win, we’ll play the “Shout” song. Life’s too short not to have fun. If I can take a minute out with those kids right there and they walk away with a smile on their faces and remember senior night, it’s worth everything.”
Borgia improved to 4-4 with the win, which ended a two-game losing streak. Fredericktown dropped to 2-6 on the season.
“It’s a win,” Gildehaus said. “We’re now third in our district and it looks like we’re pretty safe now. The good thing is that we will be home for the next two weeks.”
Borgia’s 14 seniors were honored and the game had several key milestones.
Trenton Volmert, one of the seniors, carried the ball 11 times for 117 yards and four touchdowns. He scored from 10, 26, 17 and 42 yards, finding the end zone in three of the four quarters.
“Trent Volmert ran the ball well,” Gildehaus said. “He just continues to run north and south and get better.”
For the evening, Borgia ran 30 times for 289 yards. Nine different players carried the ball.
Following Volmert was Hayden Wolfe with seven carries for 79 yards and one touchdown.
Nathan Kell had two carries for 29 yards and one touchdown.
Will Hoer ran once for 16 yards. Tate Marquart had one carry for 14 yards. Mittler ran four times for 13 yards and Henry Zeitzmann ran once for 13 yards.
Preston Lober had one carry for six yards and Gavin Newton ran once for two yards.
Sophomore Haylee Stieffermann made Borgia history with her extra-point kick after Volmert’s 26-yard run with 8:10 to play in the third quarter. She became the first female to score a varsity football point in Borgia history.
Stieffermann was 4-4 in extra-point kicks in the second half.
Senior Zach Mort, a three-sport fall athlete, kicked three extra points in the first half.
Sophomore Jace Mittler posted his win at quarterback. Mittler was playing in his second game in relief of injured starter Koen Zeltmann.
Mittler completed seven of 10 pass attempts for 146 yards and one touchdown. Four different receivers caught passes.
“Jace Mittler threw the ball very well,” Gildehaus said. “He’s going to be a dandy quarterback. I was very happy for what he did.”
Marquart led the way with four catches for 72 yards.
“Tate did a nice job catching the ball again,” Gildehaus said.
Jordan Mohesky snagged a 37-yard touchdown pass.
Kell caught a pass for 29 yards and Lober had one reception for eight yards.
“I thought this was Nathan Kell’s best game offensively,” Gildehaus said. “He’s got great speed. We have more weapons that people will have to account for.”
Fredericktown gained 159 total yards, according to Borgia’s statistics. The Blackcats ran for 149 yards. The two Fredericktown touchdowns accounted for 71 of those yards.
Fredericktown also passed for 10 yards.
Borgia’s defense scored, although it came after Farmington snapped the ball over its quarterback and out of the end zone in the third quarter. Jack Boone set that up by bringing down a Fredericktown running back inside of their five-yard line.
Overall, Boone had seven tackles, four for loss, and two sacks.
Ben Lause had nine total tackles, one for loss.
“Ben Lause continues to play well,” Gildehaus said. “He’s normally our No. 1 tackler. Lucas Hardin played well. He’s a sophomore and will get better.”
Kell had five total tackles. Hoer and Marquart each had four total stops. Brody Denbow had three total tackles.
Jack Guehne and Andrew Swoboda each had one sack.
Wolfe, Marquart and Volmert intercepted passes.
Borgia never trailed in the game, scoring less than four minutes into the contest. It was 14-0 after one quarter, 21-7 at the half, and 37-13 after three quarters.
“I wasn’t pleased with the first half,” Gildehaus said. “We had 21 plays. We fumbled twice. Even though we did some great things offensively, you can’t fumble the ball.”
Gildehaus credited the line.
“All of our offensive linemen did nice things,” Gildehaus said. “We rotated kids around. Jacob Gildehaus and Andrew Maune were the two horses who played offensive mainly and we put them on the defensive side. We had a little more strength up front and that shut them down.”
Week 9
It’s complicated might be the best way to explain Borgia’s final week of the regular season.
Borgia initially was scheduled to play Missouri Military Academy in Mexico Friday, however the Colonels ended their season following a loss to Clinton Sept. 30 due to low numbers and injuries.
Officially, Borgia will receive a 13-0 forfeit win for that game and improve to 5-4 heading into the playoffs.
With that game off, Borgia was able to find another game, this Thursday at home against Lutheran South. Kickoff in the exhibition game is set for 7 p.m.
The Lancers also are 4-4 and weren’t scheduled to play this week.
Gildehaus said the starters likely won’t play the entire game and it will be a good time to give reserves playing time.
“We won’t play our starters the entire game,” Gildehaus said. “Koen Zeltmann’s getting close to return. What that means is that Jace will play and Koen might play. We’ll find out more.”
District standings
Borgia is third in the Class 2 District 2 standings behind Blair Oaks (8-0, 54.48 points) and Hermann (7-1, 49.75).
Borgia has 41.41 points and will be around the same mark after the forfeit win.
Currently, North Callaway (6-2, 39.07) holds the final Week 10 host spot.
Father Tolton Catholic (6-2, 38.01) currently is in the first travel spot.
If things end how they stand now, Borgia will host California (3-5, 33.95) in Week 10.
Rounding out the district is Cuba (0-8, 20.75).
Box Score
FRD — 0-7-6-0 = 13
BOR — 14-7-16-14 = 51
First Quarter
BOR — Trenton Volmert 10 run (Zach Mort kick), 8:12
BOR — Nathan Kell 3 run (Mort kick), 1:51
Second Quarter
BOR — Jordan Mohesky 37 pass from Jace Mittler (Mort kick), 4:23
FRD — Carter Cheaney 10 run (TJ Bowling kick) 0:12.8
Third Quarter
BOR — Volmert 26 run (Haylee Stieffermann kick), 8:10
BOR — Safety. Ball snapped out of end zone, 6:38
BOR — Volmert 17 run (Stieffermann kick), 3:43
FRD — Easton Wood 61 run (kick failed), 0:25.2
Fourth Quarter
BOR — Volmert 42 run (Stieffermann kick), 11:51
BOR — Hayden Wolfe 29 run (Stieffermann kick), 8:06