Deckelman Stopped
Buy Now

Washignton's Devon Deckelman is halted near the goal line by North Point's Peyton Briddell and Leo Buchheit during the first quarter Friday night at Scanlan Stadium.

 Bill Battle

The first ever varsity football meeting between Washington and North Point was a successful one for the Blue Jays.

Washington (5-3, 4-2) completed its GAC Central schedule in Week 8 with a 56-15 win at Scanlan Stadium over the Grizzlies (2-6, 1-5).