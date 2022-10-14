The first ever varsity football meeting between Washington and North Point was a successful one for the Blue Jays.
Washington (5-3, 4-2) completed its GAC Central schedule in Week 8 with a 56-15 win at Scanlan Stadium over the Grizzlies (2-6, 1-5).
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The first ever varsity football meeting between Washington and North Point was a successful one for the Blue Jays.
Washington (5-3, 4-2) completed its GAC Central schedule in Week 8 with a 56-15 win at Scanlan Stadium over the Grizzlies (2-6, 1-5).
The Blue Jays amassed an early lead of 21-0 after one quarter and 43-0 at halftime.
Washington scored six rushing touchdowns and added a pair of scores through the air. North Point achieved two passing scores in the third quarter after the game was already out of reach.
Washington wraps up the regular season on the road in Week 9 at Francis Howell Central.
Check out the Wednesday Missourian for more details from this week's games.
Box Score
NP - 0+0+15+0=15
WAS - 21+22+13+0=56
First Quarter
WAS - Ian Junkin 35 run (Devon Deckelman kick), 11:01
WAS - Landon Boston 3 run (kick failed), 7:26
WAS - Boston 3 run (Boston run), 4:40
Second Quarter
WAS - Junkin 18 run (Deckelman kick), 8:11
WAS - Hanon Jarvis 6 run (Deckelman kick), 3:56
WAS - Boston 18 pass from Junkin (Nick Lucido pass from Aden Pecka), 1:50
Third Quarter
WAS - Junkin 52 run (kick failed), 9:05
NP - Brady Trennepohl 67 pass from Hoyt Gregory (Mason Morrow kick), 7:50
WAS - Mason Bennett 29 pass from Ryan Kassebaum (Deckelman kick), 2:57
NP - Aneas Smith 48 pass from Gregory (Tayvian Butcher run), 0:16
Fourth Quarter
No Scoring
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.