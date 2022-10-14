Not only did Union score touchdowns on its first four drives in its football matchup Friday against St. James, its defense held the Tigers to two straight three-and-outs and then two turnovers on downs.
The Wildcats punted only once before half, eventually blanking the visiting Tigers 46-0.
The win gave Union (8-0) at least a share of the Four Rivers Conference title.
Union's senior quarterback Liam Hughes threw two touchdowns in the victory, both to junior Ryan Rapert.
Junior Wyatt Birke rushed for two TDs while senior back Lukas Koch and sophomore second-string QB Connor Curnutte both added one.
Union’s final game, likely its biggest test of the season since Week 1 against Washington (4-3), will be played on the road at Hermann (7-1).
Game coverage will be in the Wednesday Missourian.
UNI — Wyatt Birke 17 run (kick failed), 9:54
UNI — Hayden Parmenter 1 run (Will Herbst kick), 7:17
UNI— Ryan Rapert 29 pass from Liam Hughes (Two-point conversion failed), 2:34
UNI — Luke Koch 2 run (Birke kick), 11:41
UNI — Ryan Rapert 15 pass from Liam Hughes (kick failed), 9:18
UNI — Birke 2 run (Koch kick), 5:52
UNI — Connor Curnutte 11 run (Ryan Stowe kick), 6:22