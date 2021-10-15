Union captured the Four Rivers Conference football title Friday in Phelps County, but it was far from an easy task.
The Wildcats (8-0, 5-0) had to sweat out a 30-23 win over St. James (1-7, 0-5).
Union has one league game remaining, at home next Friday against Hermann (3-4, 2-3). St. James hosts Pacific (3-5, 2-3).
St. James scored the first two touchdowns before Unin’s Dalton Voss put the Wildcats on the board with 6:56 left in the half.
St. James ended the half on a 38-yard Tyer Limbach field goal and the Tigers put the Four Rivers Conference on upset alert at the half, leading 17-8.
Union turned to its quarterback, Liam Hughes, who ran for two touchdowns in the third quarter. Paired with two two-point conversions, Union took the lead, 24-17. Hughes then gave Union an insurance score with 8:22 left in regulation, finding Colton Morrow for a 44-yard pass.
Union needed it as St. James scored with 3:28 to play and got the onside kick to threaten at the end of the game. Union was able to hold.
Game coverage will be in the Wednesday Missourian.
Box Score
UNI — 0-8-16-6=30
STJ — 7-10-0-6=23
First Quarter
STJ — Kaden Snyder 12 pass from Cooper Harlan (Tyler Limbach kick), 5:16
Second Quarter
STJ — Cody Wilfong 16 run (Limbach kick), 9:58
UNI — Dalton Voss 3 run (Wyatt Birke run), 6:56
STJ — Limbach 38 FG, 0:00
Third Quarter
UNI — Hughes 11 run (Birke run), 8:47
UNI — Hughes 3 run (Ryan Rapert pass from Hughes), 1:42
Fourth Quarter
UNI — Colton Morrow 44 pass from Hughes (pass failed), 8:22
STJ —Peyton Maylee 11 pass from Harlen (kick failed), 3:28