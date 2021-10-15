Union R-XI
Bill Battle

Union captured the Four Rivers Conference football title Friday in Phelps County, but it was far from an easy task.

The Wildcats (8-0, 5-0) had to sweat out a 30-23 win over St. James (1-7, 0-5).

Union has one league game remaining, at home next Friday against Hermann (3-4, 2-3). St. James hosts Pacific (3-5, 2-3).

St. James scored the first two touchdowns before Unin’s Dalton Voss put the Wildcats on the board with 6:56 left in the half.

St. James ended the half on a 38-yard Tyer Limbach field goal and the Tigers put the Four Rivers Conference on upset alert at the half, leading 17-8.

Union turned to its quarterback, Liam Hughes, who ran for two touchdowns in the third quarter. Paired with two two-point conversions, Union took the lead, 24-17. Hughes then gave Union an insurance score with 8:22 left in regulation, finding Colton Morrow for a 44-yard pass.

Union needed it as St. James scored with 3:28 to play and got the onside kick to threaten at the end of the game. Union was able to hold.

Game coverage will be in the Wednesday Missourian.

Box Score

UNI — 0-8-16-6=30

STJ — 7-10-0-6=23

First Quarter

STJ — Kaden Snyder 12 pass from Cooper Harlan (Tyler Limbach kick), 5:16

Second Quarter

STJ — Cody Wilfong 16 run (Limbach kick), 9:58

UNI — Dalton Voss 3 run (Wyatt Birke run), 6:56

STJ — Limbach 38 FG, 0:00

Third Quarter

UNI — Hughes 11 run (Birke run), 8:47

UNI — Hughes 3 run (Ryan Rapert pass from Hughes), 1:42

Fourth Quarter

UNI — Colton Morrow 44 pass from Hughes (pass failed), 8:22

STJ —Peyton Maylee 11 pass from Harlen (kick failed), 3:28