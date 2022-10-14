Martinez Rodrigue stop conversion
St. Clair defenders Gabe Martinez (left) and Jordan Rodrigue (right) work together to stop Windsor's Jordan Foster just short of the goal line on this two-point conversion attempt in the second quarter of Week 8 play. St. Clair won the contest on the road, 56-12. Missourian Photo/Arron Hustead.

Scoring on every possession in the first half, the St. Clair football Bulldogs built a sizable lead in the first 24 minutes of play.

St. Clair (4-4) won on the road at Windsor (3-5) in Week 8 football action, 56-12.