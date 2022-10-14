Scoring on every possession in the first half, the St. Clair football Bulldogs built a sizable lead in the first 24 minutes of play.
St. Clair (4-4) won on the road at Windsor (3-5) in Week 8 football action, 56-12.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Scoring on every possession in the first half, the St. Clair football Bulldogs built a sizable lead in the first 24 minutes of play.
St. Clair (4-4) won on the road at Windsor (3-5) in Week 8 football action, 56-12.
The Bulldogs took a 14-6 lead after one quarter with Windsor's lone success coming on special teams with a 100-yard AJ Patrick kickoff return for a touchdown.
Cameron Simcox and Josh Hawkins both ran for two St. Clair touchdowns in the first half, added to by a score from Gabe Martinez. The Bulldogs went into the intermision with a 34-12 lead.
Simcox added his third score of the night in the third quarter and Dawson Husereau got in on the action with a rushing score to make it 49-12 after three periods.
Isaac Nunez added a final rushing score working with a running clock in the fourth quarter.
St. Clair hosts Owensville in Week 9 to conclude the regular season and Four Rivers Conference play.
Read the Wednesday Missourian for more details from this week's game.
Box Score
STC - 14+20+15+0=49
WIN - 6+6+0+0=12
First Quarter
STC - Josh Hawkins 7 run (kick failed), 9:00
STC - Gabe Martinez 34 run (Cameron Simcox run), 2:02
WIN - AJ Patrick 100 kick return (run failed), 1:40
Second Quarter
STC - Simcox 11 run (Nathan Bess kick), 10:31
WIN - Patrick 26 pass from Anthony Fletcher (run failed), 6:55
STC - Simcox 8 run (Bess kick), 4:19
STC - Hawkins 3 run (kick failed), 1:17
Third Quarter
STC - Simcox 41 run (Simcox run), 10:32
STC - Dawson Husereau 11 run (Bess kick), 6:44
Fourth Quarter
STC - Isaac Nunez 3 run (Bess kick), 8:53
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.