On a damp cool Senior night at St. Clair the Bulldogs (5-2, 3-2) ground out a 26-13 victory over the Cape Central Tigers (1-6).
The only score of the first half came in the second quarter when Cameron Simcox ran it in from 23 yards out, Austin Dunn added the extra point to give the Bulldogs a 7-0 halftime lead.
The Bulldogs took the second half kick off driving 80 yards on 10 plays using up 6:32 of the quarter before Skyler Sanders punched it in from 20 yards out.
In the fourth quarter Jordan Rodrigue scored for the Bulldogs on a five-yard run to put St. Clair up 19-0.
Cape Central answered right back on a 75-yard kickoff return by Tyray Jackson.
But this night belonged to the Bulldogs when Sanders ran over the Tiger defense to score from six yards out.
Box Score
CAC-0-0-0-13=13
STC-0-7-6-13=26
First Quarter
No Scoring
Second Quarter
STC-Cameron Simcox 23 run (Austin Dunn kick) 9:58
Third Quarter
STC-Skyler Sanders 20 run (kick failed) 5:38
Fourth Quarter
STC-Jordan Rodrigue 51 run (kick failed) 9:32
CAC- Tyray Jackson 75 kickoff return (TJ Mackins kick) 9:18
STC-Sanders 6 run (Dunn kick) 3:42
CAC-Keontae Dixon 61 pass from Morgan Diamond (PAT failed) 3:23