Borgia’s quest for its first win of the 2021 season will have to wait another week.
Hillsboro (7-1) rolled to a 50-0 win over the Knights Friday at Borgia. Borgia stays home next week to host Carnahan (3-2) Friday at 7 p.m.
Jaxin Patterson scored three touchdowns. Austin Romaine and Cohen Linderer scored twice for the Hawks. Griffin Ray passed for two scores.
Hillsboro leads the Class 4 District 1 standings.
Game coverage will be in the Wednesday Missourian.
Box Score
HIL — 7-21-7-15=50
BOR — 0-0-0-0=0
First Quarter
HIL — Austin Romaine 4 pass from Griffin Ray (Nicholas Marchetti kick), 6:07
Second Quarter
HIL — Jaxin Patterson 49 run (Payton Brown run), 11:27
HIL — Patterson 61 run (kick failed), 5:01
HIL — Romaine 9 run (Machetti kick), 0:42.2
Third Quarter
HIL — Patterson 17 pass from Ray (Marchetti kick), 7:16
Fourth Quarter
HIL — Cohen Linderer 5 run (Brown run), 10:54
HIL — Linderer 4 run (Marchetti kick), 1:35