Hillsboro Hammer
Hillsboro's Austin Romaine pops Borgia quarterback Koen Zeltmann during Zeltmann's keeper in the second quarter of Friday's game at Borgia.

 Bill Battle

Borgia’s quest for its first win of the 2021 season will have to wait another week.

Hillsboro (7-1) rolled to a 50-0 win over the Knights Friday at Borgia. Borgia stays home next week to host Carnahan (3-2) Friday at 7 p.m.

Jaxin Patterson scored three touchdowns. Austin Romaine and Cohen Linderer scored twice for the Hawks. Griffin Ray passed for two scores.

Hillsboro leads the Class 4 District 1 standings.

Game coverage will be in the Wednesday Missourian.

Box Score

HIL — 7-21-7-15=50

BOR — 0-0-0-0=0

First Quarter

HIL — Austin Romaine 4 pass from Griffin Ray (Nicholas Marchetti kick), 6:07

Second Quarter

HIL — Jaxin Patterson 49 run (Payton Brown run), 11:27

HIL — Patterson 61 run (kick failed), 5:01

HIL — Romaine 9 run (Machetti kick), 0:42.2

Third Quarter

HIL — Patterson 17 pass from Ray (Marchetti kick), 7:16

Fourth Quarter

HIL — Cohen Linderer 5 run (Brown run), 10:54

HIL — Linderer 4 run (Marchetti kick), 1:35