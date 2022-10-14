The Indians gave Hermann a run for its money.
However, the 7-1 Bearcats improved to 4-1 in Four Rivers Conference play, winning at home in Week 8 over Pacific (0-8, 0-5) by just one score, 26-19.
After spotting Hermann a 12-0 lead through the first quarter of play, Pacific chipped away at its deficit for the rest of the night.
The score stood at 20-6 at halftime and 26-13 after three periods.
Parker Anderson ran for 82 yards and two scores to lead the Bearcats.
A full scoring summary from the game was not immediately available Friday night.
Pacific will close the regular season at home against St. James in Week 9.
Check the Wednesday Missourian for more complete details from this game and the rest of Week 8.
Box Score
PAC - 0+6+7+6=19
HER - 12+8+6+0=26
