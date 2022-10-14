They got to shout on senior night at St. Francis Borgia.
After a 51-13 home win over Fredericktown, Borgia Head Coach Dale Gildehaus led his players and cheerleaders through a recent Borgia tradition, singing “Shout” after a home win.
Trenton Volmert ran for three touchdowns and Haylee Stieffermann became the first female to score points in a varsity game for Borgia.
Borgia (4-4) gets a forfeit win over Missouri Military Academy next week, but will host Lutheran South Thursday in an exhibition game.
Game coverage will be in the Wednesday Missourian.
Box Score
FRD — 0-7-6-0 = 13
BOR — 14-7-16-14 = 51
First Quarter
BOR — Trenton Volmert 10 run (Zach Mort kick), 8:12
BOR — Nathan Kell 3 run (Mort kick), 1:51
Second Quarter
BOR — Jordan Mohesky 37 pass from Jace Mittler (Mort kick), 4:23
FRD — Carter Cheaney 10 run (TJ Bowling kick) 0:12.8
Third Quarter
BOR — Volmert 26 run (Haylee Stieffermann kick), 8:10
BOR — Safety. Ball snapped out of end zone, 6:38
BOR — Volmert 17 run (Stieffermann kick), 3:43
FRD — Easton Wood 61 run (kick failed), 0:25.2
Fourth Quarter
BOR — Volmert 42 run (Stieffermann kick), 11:51
BOR — Hayden Wolfe 29 run (Stieffermann kick), 8:06
