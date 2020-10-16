Borgia-Hillsboro Football
HILLSBORO — Hitting the road for the final time in the regular season, the St. Francis Borgia Regional Knights rolled to a 35-8 win over the Hillsboro Hawks in the Jefferson County seat Friday.
Borgia (4-3) scored 14 points in each of the first two quarters and hit the running clock in the third.
The Hawks fell to 4-4 on the season.
Borgia took advantage of Hillsboro turnovers, including a 50-yard fumble return by Ryan Kell in the second quarter.
The Knights return home to face Hermann next Friday.
Game coverage will be in the Wednesday Missourian.
Box Score
BOR - 14-14-7-0=35
HIL - 0-0-0-8=8
First Quarter
BOR - Alonzo MacDonald 2 run (Trenton Volmert kick), 9:27
BOR - Sam Heggemann 1 run (Volmert kick), 2;43
Second Quarter
BOR - Tyler Stieffermann 18 run (kick failed), 8:19
BOR - Ryan Kell 50 fumble return (Heggemann run), 6:17
Third Quarter
BOR - MacDonald 4 run (Volmert kick), 2:48
Fourth Quarter
HIL - Griffin Ray 4 run (Payton Brown run), 8:10