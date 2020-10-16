Kell Scores on Fumble Return
Borgia's Ryan Kell completes a 50-yard fumble return during the second quarter of Borgia's game at Hillsboro. The score helped the Knights jump out to a 28-0 lead in the first half. Missourian Photo/Bill Battle.

HILLSBORO — Hitting the road for the final time in the regular season, the St. Francis Borgia Regional Knights rolled to a 35-8 win over the Hillsboro Hawks in the Jefferson County seat Friday.

Borgia (4-3) scored 14 points in each of the first two quarters and hit the running clock in the third.

The Hawks fell to 4-4 on the season.

Borgia took advantage of Hillsboro turnovers, including a 50-yard fumble return by Ryan Kell in the second quarter.

The Knights return home to face Hermann next Friday.

Game coverage will be in the Wednesday Missourian.

Box Score

BOR - 14-14-7-0=35

HIL - 0-0-0-8=8

First Quarter

BOR - Alonzo MacDonald 2 run (Trenton Volmert kick), 9:27

BOR - Sam Heggemann 1 run (Volmert kick), 2;43

Second Quarter

BOR - Tyler Stieffermann 18 run (kick failed), 8:19

BOR - Ryan Kell 50 fumble return (Heggemann run), 6:17

Third Quarter

BOR - MacDonald 4 run (Volmert kick), 2:48

Fourth Quarter

HIL - Griffin Ray 4 run (Payton Brown run), 8:10