Happy homecoming.
Washington (7-1, 4-1) scored early and often on the way to a 48-20 Week 8 win against Ft. Zumwalt East (2-6, 2-3).
The win wrapped GAC Central play with the Blue Jays at least second in the league standings, pending the Panthers Week 8 result at home against Wentzville Liberty.
The Blue Jays raced out to a 21 lead with the first three scores. The Lions and Washington each traded two more scores before the half as Washington carried a 34-13 lead into halftime.
Washington activated the continuous clock late in the third quarter, ending the period with a 48-13 lead. FZE scored a final touchdown on the last play.
The Blue Jays finish the regular season in Week 9 at Francis Howell Central.
Be sure to check the Wednesday edition of The Missourian for more details from the game.
Box Score
Ft. Zumwalt East – 0+13+0+0=13
Washington – 13+21+14+0=48
First Quarter
WAS – Cole Nahlik 6 run (Devon Deckelman kick), 10:27
WAS – Jason Sides 10 pass from Cam Millheiser (kick failed), 0:04.8
Second Quarter
WAS – Dylan Pape 10 run (Luke Kroeter run), 6:51
FZE – Landon Oxford 35 pass from Tyler Lindemann (Caleb Schneider kick), 4:50
WAS – Ryan Hoerstkamp 50 pass from Millheiser (Deckelman kick), 4:36
FZE – Oxford 35 pass from Lindemann (run failed), 4:11
WAS – Millheiser 1 run (kick failed), 0:23.3
Third Quarter
WAS – Millheiser 9 run (Deckelman kick), 6:58
WAS – Hoerstkamp 19 pass from Millheiser (Deckelman kick), 0:16.9
Fourth Quarter
FZE - Joshua Johnston 35 run (Schneider kick), 0:03.4