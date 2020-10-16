Lackman Sideline
Washington senior Jack Lackman gets to the sideline after receiving a screen pass, chased by Ft. Zumwalt East defender Reggie Bond. The Blue Jays went into halftime with a 34-13 lead on Homecoming night. Missourian Photo/Arron Hustead.

Happy homecoming.

Washington (7-1, 4-1) scored early and often on the way to a 48-20 Week 8 win against Ft. Zumwalt East (2-6, 2-3).

The win wrapped GAC Central play with the Blue Jays at least second in the league standings, pending the Panthers Week 8 result at home against Wentzville Liberty.

The Blue Jays raced out to a 21 lead with the first three scores. The Lions and Washington each traded two more scores before the half as Washington carried a 34-13 lead into halftime.

Washington activated the continuous clock late in the third quarter, ending the period with a 48-13 lead. FZE scored a final touchdown on the last play.

The Blue Jays finish the regular season in Week 9 at Francis Howell Central.

Be sure to check the Wednesday edition of The Missourian for more details from the game.

Box Score

Ft. Zumwalt East – 0+13+0+0=13

Washington – 13+21+14+0=48

First Quarter

WAS – Cole Nahlik 6 run (Devon Deckelman kick), 10:27

WAS – Jason Sides 10 pass from Cam Millheiser (kick failed), 0:04.8

Second Quarter

WAS – Dylan Pape 10 run (Luke Kroeter run), 6:51

FZE – Landon Oxford 35 pass from Tyler Lindemann (Caleb Schneider kick), 4:50

WAS – Ryan Hoerstkamp 50 pass from Millheiser (Deckelman kick), 4:36

FZE – Oxford 35 pass from Lindemann (run failed), 4:11

WAS – Millheiser 1 run (kick failed), 0:23.3

Third Quarter

WAS – Millheiser 9 run (Deckelman kick), 6:58

WAS – Hoerstkamp 19 pass from Millheiser (Deckelman kick), 0:16.9

Fourth Quarter                                                     

FZE - Joshua Johnston 35 run (Schneider kick), 0:03.4