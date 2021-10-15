The second half was all Blue Jays.
Washington (5-3, 3-2) broke open the game in the third quarter after a 12-12 halftime tie to defeat Ft. Zumwalt East (1-7, 1-4) on the road in Week 8, 47–18.
The Blue Jays scored six touchdowns in the running game on offense and added one defensive score on a Landon Boston 15-yard pick six interception.
Quarterback Camden Millheiser took care of four of the team's rushing touchdowns on the night. Evan Gaither and Wyatt Sneed also hit paydirt.
Washington plays at home on Thursday in Week 9, hosting Francis Howell Central in the regular season finale.
Be sure to check the Wednesday edition of The Missourian for more details from the game.
Box Score
Washington - 12+0+14+21=47
Ft. Zumwalt East - 6+6+0+6=18
First Quarter
WAS - Evan Gaither 1 run (kick faield), 8:50
WAS - Camden Millheiser 15 run (run failed), 4:53
Second Quarter
FZE - Brennan Wilson 2 run (pass failed), 10:00
FZE - Wilson 6 run (run failed), 8:57
Third Quarter
WAS - Landon Boston 15 interception return (Devon Deckelman kick), 11:09
WAS - Millheiser 41 run (Deckelman kick), 10:32
Fourth Quarter
WAS - Millheiser 15 run (Deckelman kick), 11:54
WAS - Millheiser 7 run (Deckelman kick), 9:45
WAS - Wyatt Sneed 4 run (Deckelman kick), 3:56
FZE - Tim Franklin 9 pass from Wilson (pass failed), 0:05