Stanfill Runs
St. Clair senior Shane Stanfill carries in Week 7 against Hermann. The Bulldogs won in Week 8 at Cape Central, 35-7, improving to 6-0. Missourian Photo/Arron Hustead

Still unbeaten.

St. Clair (6-0) put yet another tally in the win column in Week 8, winning on the road at Cape Central (2-5), 35-7.

Lance McCoy ran in three of the Bulldogs’ touchdowns. Trent Balderson added a rushing score and Wes Hinson completed a touchdown pass to Wes Hinson.

The Bulldogs led, 14-0, at half and 28-0 after three quarters.

St. Clair plays at home against Owensville in Week 9 in a game that will determine the fate of the Four Rivers Conference title.

Box Score

St. Clair – 7+7+14+7=35

Cape Central – 0+0+0+7=7

First Quarter

STC – Chase Walters 16 pass from Wes Hinson (Landen Roberts kick)

Second Quarter

STC – Lance McCoy 7 run (Roberts kick), 4:30

Third Quarter

STC – McCoy 3 run (Roberts kick), 6:43

STC – McCoy 1 run (Roberts kick)

Fourth Quarter                                                     

STC – Trent Balderson 1 run (Roberts kick), 7:00

CAP – Unknown (kick successful), 0:59