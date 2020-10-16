Still unbeaten.
St. Clair (6-0) put yet another tally in the win column in Week 8, winning on the road at Cape Central (2-5), 35-7.
Lance McCoy ran in three of the Bulldogs’ touchdowns. Trent Balderson added a rushing score and Wes Hinson completed a touchdown pass to Wes Hinson.
The Bulldogs led, 14-0, at half and 28-0 after three quarters.
St. Clair plays at home against Owensville in Week 9 in a game that will determine the fate of the Four Rivers Conference title.
Be sure to check the Wednesday edition of The Missourian for more details from the game.
Box Score
St. Clair – 7+7+14+7=35
Cape Central – 0+0+0+7=7
First Quarter
STC – Chase Walters 16 pass from Wes Hinson (Landen Roberts kick)
Second Quarter
STC – Lance McCoy 7 run (Roberts kick), 4:30
Third Quarter
STC – McCoy 3 run (Roberts kick), 6:43
STC – McCoy 1 run (Roberts kick)
Fourth Quarter
STC – Trent Balderson 1 run (Roberts kick), 7:00
CAP – Unknown (kick successful), 0:59