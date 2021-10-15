Parton Hoener
Pacific running back Makai Parton fights past Hermann defender Kenny Hoener on the way to a 30-yard receiving touchdown just before halftime in Week 8. Parton and the Indians won on homecoming, 49-43. Missourian Photo/Arron Hustead.
Two clutch drives on the final two Pacific possessions allowed the Indians to hold off Herman on homecoming night. 
 
In a fast-paced contest full of scoring Pacific (3–5, 2-3) prevented a fourth-quarter comeback by Hermann (3-5, 2-3), 49–43.
 
Senior running back Makai Parton dominated most of the scoring with six of Pacific’s seven touchdowns.
 
Parton ran the ball in five times and also received a touchdown pass from Luke Meyer. Ethan Hall was also on the receiving end of a Meyer touchdown throw.
 
Pacific closes out the regular season at St. James in Week 9.
 
Be sure to check the Wednesday edition of The Missourian for more details from the game.
 
Box Score
 
Hermann - 6+6+12+19=43
 
Pacific - 19+6+16+8=49
 
First Quarter
 
PAC - Makai Parton 51 run (Trenton Johnson kick), 8:46
 
PAC - Parton 2 run (kick failed), 2:41
 
HER - Seth Hackmann 14 pass from Parker Anderson (conversion failed), 1:52
 
PAC - Parton 54 run (run failed), 0:24.7
 
Second Quarter
 
HER - Kenny Hoener 5 run (kick failed), 9:56
 
PAC - Parton 30 pass from Luke Meyer (pass failed), 0:07.8
 
Third Quarter
 
PAC - Ethan Hall 58 pass from Meyer (Parton run), 11:19
 
HER - Gavin Hackmann 3 run (pass failed), 9:29
 
PAC - Parton 4 run (Parton run), 5:41
 
HER - Seth Hackmann 11 pass from Anderson (pass failed), 1:37
 
Fourth Quarter
 
HER - Conner Coffey 68 run (Hoener kick), 9:55
 
HER - Anderson 30 run (kick failed), 8:02
 
PAC - Parton 14 run (Meyer run), 6:20
 
HER - Anderson 19 pass from Hoener (kick failed), 4:39