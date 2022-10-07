The Jays kept on rolling in Week 7.
Washington (4-3, 3-2) won with a running clock for the third week in a row, taking a 55-0 shutout victory on the road at Ft. Zumwalt SOuth (4-3, 3-2).
The turbo clock was in effect from the start of the second half as Washington ran out to a 35-0 halftime lead.
Washington scored eight touchdowns, all in the offensive running game, led by a four-touchdown performance from Landon Boston.
Senior Devon Deckelman ran for three scores and Aden Pecka ran it in once.
Week 8 brings the Blue Jays home to host North Point (1-6) in the finale of league play. Read the Wednesday Missourian for more details from Week 7.
Box Score
WAS - 21+14+13+7=55
FZS - 0+0+0+0=0
First Quarter
WAS - Landon Boston 12 run (Devon Deckelman kick), 8:57
WAS - Deckelman 53 run (Deckelman kick), 5:16
WAS - Deckelman 18 run (Deckelman kick), 2:32
Second Quarter
WAS - Boston 9 run (Deckelman kick), 7:52
WAS - Boston 4 run (Deckelman kick), 0:31
Third Quarter
WAS - Deckelman 63 run (kick failed), 8:44
WAS - Boston 12 run (Deckelman kick), 0:08
Fourth Quarter
WAS - Alec Pecka 25 run (Deckelman kick), 5:30
