OWENSVILLE — Union scored early. And it scored often on the way to a 47-0 Four Rivers Conference victory over Owensville.
Union scored seven first-half touchdowns on the way to taking a 47-0 halftime lead. Senior quarterback Liam Hughes ran for a 60-yard touchdown on the first play from scrimmage and threw for four more touchdowns in the opening half.
Union (7-0) returns to Stierberger Stadium next Friday to host St James (2-5).
Owensville (4-3) travels to Sullivan (5-2).
Game coverage will be in the Wednesday Missourian.
UNI — Liam Hughes 60 run (Luke Koch kick), 11:43
UNI — Hayden Parmenter 3 run (Koch kick), 6:11
UNI — Hayden Burke 22 pass from Hughes (kick failed), 3:06
UNI — Nick D’Onofrio 12 pass from Hughes (pass failed), 0:19.4
UNI — Burke 21 pass from Hughes (Koch kick), 6:24
UNI — Brenden Struebbe 24 pass from Hughes (Ryan Stowe kick), 4:29
UNI — Parmenter 17 run (Stowe kick), 0:45.1