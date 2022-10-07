Congratulations on fumble recovery
Union's Liam Chandler receives congratulations from teammates following his recovery of a fumble in the second quarter Friday in Owensville. The recovery set up one of Union's three touchdowns in the quarter.

 Bill Battle

OWENSVILLE — Union scored early. And it scored often on the way to a 47-0 Four Rivers Conference victory over Owensville.

Union scored seven first-half touchdowns on the way to taking a 47-0 halftime lead. Senior quarterback Liam Hughes ran for a 60-yard touchdown on the first play from scrimmage and threw for four more touchdowns in the opening half.