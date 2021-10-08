Owensville at Union
UNION — Union took another step toward a potential Four Rivers Conference football title, defeating the Owensville Dutchmen on homecoming, 28-26.
Union (7-0, 4-0) is the lone undefeated team in Four Rivers Conference play. Owensville dropped to 5-2 overall, 2-2 in league play.
Owensville stopped Union’s opening drive when Derek Brandt intercepted a tipped pass at the Owensville 3. It was the first interception Union quarterbacks had thrown all season.
The teams traded touchdowns in the opening quarter and it was tied, 7-7, after 12 minutes.
In the second quarter, both teams scored again, but a Will Herbst extra-point kick was the difference as Union led at the break, 14-13.
At the half, Alyssa Bush and Gabe Hoekel were named the homecoming queen and king, respectively.
Owensville returned the opening kickoff of the second half for a score. Derek Brandt went 95 yards for the score.
After a turnover, the Dutchmen scored again, but Union freshman Hayden Parmenter returned the kickoff 98 yards to keep Union close, 26-21.
Wyatt Birke ran in from 35 yards out to give Union the lead once again. Union then held at their own 45 early in the fourth quarter as Brady Lause sacked Brandon Decker.
Neither team was able to add to the score in the fourth quarter and Union went on to earn the win.
Union heads to St. James next Friday and will host Hermann to finish the regular season.
Owensville hosts Sullivan and St. Clair to close out the regular season.
Box Score
OWE — 7-6-13-0=26
UNI — 7-7-14-0=28
First Quarter
OWE — Austin Lowder 38 pass from Brendan Decker (Charlie Whelen kick), 9:12
UNI — Dalton Voss 2 run (Will Herbst kick), 2:15
Second Quarter
OWE — Alan Kopp 2 run (kick failed), 9:56
UNI — Colton Morrow 45 pass from Liam Hughes (Herbst kick), 6:10
Third Quarter
OWE — Derek Brandt 95 kickoff return (run failed), 11:45
OWE — Dezmyn Moore 21 pass from Decker (Whelan kick), 5:11
UNI — Hayden Parmenter 98 kickoff return (Herbst kick), 4:57
UNI — Wyatt Birke 35 run (Herbst kick), 1:07
Fourth Quarter
No Scoring