Borgia scored twice.
But St. Dominic was able to race away Friday night to beat the Borgia football Knights, 54-14.
Borgia did have one of its best offense nights of the season, gaining 200 yards on offense.
Borgia fell to 0-7 on the season and returns to host Hillsboro and Carnahan to close out the season.
St. Dominic improved to 4-3.
Game coverage will be in the Wednesday Missourian.
Box Score
BOR — 0-0-14-0=14
StD — 7-14-33-0=54
First Quarter
StD — Jackson Overton 7 run (Max Nash kick), 6:34
Second Quarter
StD — Matthew Willenbrink 69 pass from Kelly Welby (Nash kick), 8:30
StD — Ryan Schwendman 12 pass from Welby (Nash kick), 2:56
Third Quarter
Matthew Willenbrink 95 kickoff return (kick failed), 11:44
BOR — Jordan Mohesky 54 pass from Nathan Kell (Zach Mort kick), 11:22
BOR — Kell 48 interception return (Mort kick), 9:19.
StD — Overton 48 run (Nash kick), 7:58
StD — Clayton Arrowood 30 fumble return (pass failed), 7:48
StD — Overton 62 pass from Welby (Nash kick), 4:10
StD — Overton 4 run (Nash kick), 3:50