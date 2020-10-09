Behind the arm of quarterback Brendan Decker and his five touchdown passes the Owensville Dutchmen (6-1, 4-0) defeated the Union Wildcats (3-4, 2-2) 53-13.
Owensville's first half scores came on three passes from Decker to TC Fisher, Derek Brandt and Bryce Payne, as well as two runs by Austin Lowder.
Union's lone score was on a pass from Liam Hughes to Colton Morrow.
In the second half, Owensville scored on passes from Decker to Brandt and Payne. TJ Whelan scored on a one yard run.
Union scored on a pass from Hughes to Hayden Burke.
Box Score
U-0-7-6-0=13
O-13-20-7-13=53
First Quarter
O- TC Fisher 2 pass from Brendan Decker (Charlie Whelan kick) 8:43
O- Austin Lowder 1 run (kick failed) 5:15
Second Quarter
U- Colton Morrow 32 pass fron Liam Hughes (Gavin Wencker kick) 9:31
O- Derek Brandt 42 pass from Decker (run failed) 6:55
O- Bryce Payne 17 pass from Decker (Whelan kick) 4:49
O- Lowder 7 run (Whelan kick) 0:42
Third Quarter
O- Payne 33 pass from Decker (Whelan kick) 3:58
U- Hayden Burke 65 pass from Hughes (kick failed) 2:41
Fourth Quarter
O- Brandt 27 pass from Decker (pass failed) 10:44
O- TJ Whelan 1 run (C Whelan kick) 9:23