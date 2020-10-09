Bailey Dives for Bogle

Union's Mason Bailey tries to make a diving tackle of Owenville's Bryor Bogle Friday in Owensville. The Dutchmen defeated Union, 53-13. UHS Photo/Kaitlyn Cash.

Behind the arm of quarterback Brendan Decker and his five touchdown passes the Owensville Dutchmen (6-1, 4-0) defeated the Union Wildcats (3-4, 2-2) 53-13.

Owensville's first half scores came on three passes from Decker to TC Fisher, Derek Brandt and Bryce Payne, as well as two runs by Austin Lowder.

Union's lone score was on a pass from Liam Hughes to Colton Morrow.

In the second half, Owensville scored on passes from Decker to Brandt and Payne. TJ Whelan scored on a one yard run.

Union scored on a pass from Hughes to Hayden Burke.

Box Score

U-0-7-6-0=13

O-13-20-7-13=53

First Quarter

O- TC Fisher 2 pass from Brendan Decker (Charlie Whelan kick) 8:43

O- Austin Lowder 1 run (kick failed) 5:15

Second Quarter

U- Colton Morrow 32 pass fron Liam Hughes (Gavin Wencker kick) 9:31

O- Derek Brandt 42 pass from Decker (run failed) 6:55

O- Bryce Payne 17 pass from Decker (Whelan kick) 4:49

O- Lowder 7 run (Whelan kick) 0:42

Third Quarter

O- Payne 33 pass from Decker (Whelan kick) 3:58

U- Hayden Burke 65 pass from Hughes (kick failed) 2:41

Fourth Quarter

O- Brandt 27 pass from Decker (pass failed) 10:44

O- TJ Whelan 1 run (C Whelan kick) 9:23