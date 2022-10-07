Lutheran St. Charles, last year’s Class 2 state champion, gained traction for the postseason Friday at home, beating St. Francis Borgia, 53-13.
Trenton Volmert scored Borgia’s first touchdown, on a two-yard run with 9:24 to go in the second quarter. That cut the Lutheran St. Charles lead to 14-6.
Trailing at the half, 32-6, Borgia recovered a fumble on the kickoff and got a one-yard run by Volmert. With the extra point, the Knights cut it to 32-13.
But Lutheran St. Charles scored three more touchdowns in the third quarter to seal the contest.
Borgia fell to 3-4 with the loss. Lutheran St. Charles improved to 4-3.
The Knights return home to host Fredericktown (2-5) next Friday at 7 p.m.
Game coverage will be in the Wednesday Missourian.
LSC — Allen Mitchell 24 pass from Michael Gerdine (run failed), 9:03
LSC — Ayden Harris 6 run (Mitchell pass from Gerdine), 4:58
BOR — Trenton Volmert 2 run (kick failed), 9:24
LSC — Harris 4 run (pass failed), 8:21
LSC — Kaleb Mays 75 pass from Gerdine (pass failed), 6:26
LSC — Harris 1 run (pass failed), 2:37
BOR — Volmert 1 run (Zach Mort kick), 10:52
LSC — Michael Parr Jr. 65 pass from Gerdine (Nick Richter kick) 10:23
LSC — Parr Jr. 26 pass fro Gerdine (Richter kick), 4:46
LSC — Mitchell 42 run (Richter kick), 0:01