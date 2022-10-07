The Bearcats did enough in the first half to spoil St. Clair's homecoming
The Bearcats did enough in the first half to spoil St. Clair's homecoming
Hermann (6-1, 3-1) built at 18-0 lead over the Bulldogs (3-4, 3-2) in the first half on the way to an 18-7 Week 7 victory.
The Bearcats tightened their grip on second place in the Four Rivers Conference with the win and an Owensville loss.
Hermann benefited from three St. Clair turnovers in the first half and four overall.
The Bulldogs notched their lone scoring drive in the third quarter, culminating with a 10-yard Cameron Simcox touchdown run.
Hermann quarterback Trenton Lampkin threw for three touchdowns, two to Braedon Englert and one to Parker Anderson. Gavin Hackmann ran one in during the fourth quarter.
St. Clair will attempt to rebound in Week 8 at Windsor. Check the Wednesday edition of The Missourian for more details from Week 7.
Box Score
HER - 6+12+0+7=25
STC - 0+0+7+0=7
First Quarter
HER - Braedon Englert 22 pass from Trenton Lampkin (kick failed), 5:12
Second Quarter
HER - Parker Anderson 10 pass from Lampkin (pass failed), 11:14
HER - Englert 10 pass from Lampkin (pass failed), 1:40
Third Quarter
STC - Cameron Simcox 10 run (Nathan Bess kick), 5:23
Fourth Quarter
HER - Gavin Hackmann 4 run (Nolan Brune kick), 11:55
