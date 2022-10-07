Week 7 saw scores aplenty, but not enough for the home team to fend off visiting Festus.
Pacific (0-7) kept it a one-touchdown game at halftime, but ultimately fell on homecoming night to Festus (3-4), 55-24.
After trailing 20-7 to end the first quarter, Pacific cut the lead to 27-21 at halftime.
It was all Festus in the second half as the Tigers outscored Pacific over the final 24 minutes, 28-3.
Pacific will have two more chances to get into the win column in the regular season. The next opportunity in in Week 8 at Hermann in a Four Rivers Conference battle.
Read the Wednesday Missourian for full accounts from Week 7.
Box Score
FES - 20+7+14+14=55
PAC - 7+14+3+0=24
