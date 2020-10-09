WASHINGTON — Coming back from a one-week hiatus due to COVID-19-related quarantines, the St. Francis Borgia Regional Knights (3-3, 1-1) defeated St. Dominic (4-3, 1-1), 30-9.
Borgia was forced to cancel it’s game last week against Parkway West due to quarantines and injuries. Many of the players were back for this game.
Borgia was able to take advantage of a pair of St. Dominic turnovers early. A fumble recovery by Gavin Mueller set up Borgia’s first score, a 19-yard field goal by Jake Nowak with 7:17 to play.
Borgia added three scores in the second quarter. Quarterback Sam Heggemann ran for the first, and then found a streaking Tyler Stieffermann over the middle for an 87-yard score. Stieffermann completed the half with a touchdown in the final minute to give Borgia a 24-0 lead at the half.
Each side added a field goal in the third quarter.
Jake Nowak hit his third field goal of the game with 3:49 to play.
Borgia heads to Hillsboro next week.
Game coverage will be in next Wednesday’s Missourian.
Box Score
StD - 0-0-3-6=9
BOR - 3-21-3-3=30
First Quarter
BOR - Jake Nowak 19 FG, 7:17
Second Quarter
BOR - Sam Heggemann 1 run (Nowak kick), 6:10
BOR - Tyler Stieffermann 87 pass from Heggemann (Nowak kick), 2:56
BOR - Stieffermann 5 run (Nowak kick), 0:22.9
Third Quarter
StD - Jack Heinrich 28 FG, 6:34
BOR - Nowak 22 FG, 0:18.2
Fourth Quarter
StD - Ryan Schwendeman 1 run (pass failed), 8:14
BOR - Nowak 25 FG, 3:49