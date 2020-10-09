Millheiser Under Center
Washington quarterback Cam Millheiser prepares to take the snap from center Will Lingle at a game in Union earlier this season. Cole Nahlik is the running back in the background. The Blue Jays improved to 6-1 on the season with a 49-6 win at Francis Howell North in Week 7. Missourian Photo/Arron Hustead.

Scoring the first 49 points, the Washington Blue Jays rushed to 6-1 in Week 7.

Washington, 3-1 in GAC Central play, held Francis Howell North (0-7, 0-4) scoreless for the first 43 minutes before the Vikings got on the board late in the fourth quarter.

The Blue Jays ran for five touchdowns while senior Ryan Hoerstkamp caught a touchdown pass from Cam Millheiser and scored on defense with a 42-yard fumble recovery touchdown, his second defensive score of the season.

Cole Nahlik and Joey Avitia both found the endzone twice and Louis Paule added a rushing score.

Washington is back at Scanlan Stadium in Week 8 for homecoming as they host Ft. Zumwalt East (1-5)

Be sure to check the Wednesday edition of The Missourian for more details from the game.

Box Score

Washington – 7+21+14+7=49

Howell North – 0+0+0+6=6

First Quarter

WAS – Cole Nahlik 5 run (Devon Deckelman kick), 5:47

Second Quarter

WAS – Louis Paule 2 run (Deckelman kick), 11:37

WAS – Ryan Hoerstkamp 13 pass from Cam Millheiser (Deckelman kick), 2:12

WAS – Nahlik 1 run (Deckelman kick), 0:00

Third Quarter

WAS – Hoerstkamp 42 fumble recovery (Deckelman kick), 11:45

WAS – Joey Avitia 1 run (Deckelman kick), 6:57

Fourth Quarter                                                     

WAS – Avitia 3 run (Deckelman kick), 10:20

FHN – Marshall Swope 35 pass from Jordan Minter (pass failed), 4:50