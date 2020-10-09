Scoring the first 49 points, the Washington Blue Jays rushed to 6-1 in Week 7.
Washington, 3-1 in GAC Central play, held Francis Howell North (0-7, 0-4) scoreless for the first 43 minutes before the Vikings got on the board late in the fourth quarter.
The Blue Jays ran for five touchdowns while senior Ryan Hoerstkamp caught a touchdown pass from Cam Millheiser and scored on defense with a 42-yard fumble recovery touchdown, his second defensive score of the season.
Cole Nahlik and Joey Avitia both found the endzone twice and Louis Paule added a rushing score.
Washington is back at Scanlan Stadium in Week 8 for homecoming as they host Ft. Zumwalt East (1-5)
Be sure to check the Wednesday edition of The Missourian for more details from the game.
Box Score
Washington – 7+21+14+7=49
Howell North – 0+0+0+6=6
First Quarter
WAS – Cole Nahlik 5 run (Devon Deckelman kick), 5:47
Second Quarter
WAS – Louis Paule 2 run (Deckelman kick), 11:37
WAS – Ryan Hoerstkamp 13 pass from Cam Millheiser (Deckelman kick), 2:12
WAS – Nahlik 1 run (Deckelman kick), 0:00
Third Quarter
WAS – Hoerstkamp 42 fumble recovery (Deckelman kick), 11:45
WAS – Joey Avitia 1 run (Deckelman kick), 6:57
Fourth Quarter
WAS – Avitia 3 run (Deckelman kick), 10:20
FHN – Marshall Swope 35 pass from Jordan Minter (pass failed), 4:50