Washington quarterback Camden Millheiser hurdles teammate Sam Rost on the way to a 31-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. The Blue Jays defeated Francis Howell North on homecoming night, 34-7. Missourian Photo/Arron Hustead.

The Blue Jays won on homecoming night in a rout.

Washington (4-3, 2-2) held visiting Francis Howell North (1-5, 0-3) out of the end zone in Week 7 for a 34-7 victory.

Washington found the end zone four times in the first half, leading 14-0 after one quarter and 28-0 at the intermission.

Sophomore running back Landon Boston did the honors on the first two Blue Jay touchdowns.

Senior Camden Millheiser picked up the next two scores.

Devon Deckelman added the only rushing score of the third quarter and made four extra points on the night.

Howell North got on the scoreboard in the final two minutes.

Washington wraps up conference play next week at Ft. Zumwalt East (1-5, 1-2).

Be sure to check the Wednesday edition of The Missourian for more details from the game.

Box Score

Francis Howell North – 0+0+0+7=7

Washington – 14+14+6+0=34

First Quarter

WAS – Landon Boston 50 run (Devon Deckelman kick), 9:04

WAS – Boston 4 run (Deckelman kick), 5:23

Second Quarter

WAS – Camden Millheiser 31 run (Deckelman kick), 5:23

WAS – Millheiser 20 run (Deckelman kick), 1:37

Third Quarter

WAS – Deckelman 4 run (kick failed), 7:42

Fourth Quarter                                                     

FHN – Jordan Minter 33 run (David Berger kick), 1:48