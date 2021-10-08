The Blue Jays won on homecoming night in a rout.
Washington (4-3, 2-2) held visiting Francis Howell North (1-5, 0-3) out of the end zone in Week 7 for a 34-7 victory.
Washington found the end zone four times in the first half, leading 14-0 after one quarter and 28-0 at the intermission.
Sophomore running back Landon Boston did the honors on the first two Blue Jay touchdowns.
Senior Camden Millheiser picked up the next two scores.
Devon Deckelman added the only rushing score of the third quarter and made four extra points on the night.
Howell North got on the scoreboard in the final two minutes.
Washington wraps up conference play next week at Ft. Zumwalt East (1-5, 1-2).
Be sure to check the Wednesday edition of The Missourian for more details from the game.
Box Score
Francis Howell North – 0+0+0+7=7
Washington – 14+14+6+0=34
First Quarter
WAS – Landon Boston 50 run (Devon Deckelman kick), 9:04
WAS – Boston 4 run (Deckelman kick), 5:23
Second Quarter
WAS – Camden Millheiser 31 run (Deckelman kick), 5:23
WAS – Millheiser 20 run (Deckelman kick), 1:37
Third Quarter
WAS – Deckelman 4 run (kick failed), 7:42
Fourth Quarter
FHN – Jordan Minter 33 run (David Berger kick), 1:48