The Bulldogs stayed undefeated on homecoming night
St. Clair (5-0, 3-0) defeated Hermann (2-5, 1-3), 42-0 in Four Rivers Conference play during Week 7.
The Bulldogs scored on each possession while shutting out the visiting Bearcats.
St. Clair’s first two touchdowns came through the air, followed by six consecutive scores in the rushing game.
St. Clair is scheduled to travel to Cape Central (2-3) in Week 8.
Be sure to check the Wednesday edition of The Missourian for more details from the game.
Box Score
Hermann – 0+0+0+0=0
St. Clair – 7+21+14+0=42
First Quarter
STC – Lance McCoy 55 pass from Wes Hinson (Landen Roberts kick), 7:06
Second Quarter
STC – Roberts 9 pass from Hinson (Roberts kick), 11:09
STC – Shane Stanfill 1 run (Roberts kick), 3:34
STC – Roberts 10 run (Roberts kick), 0:24
Third Quarter
STC – Shane Stanfill 2 run (Roberts kick), 8:12
STC – Dakota Gotsch 30 run (Roberts kick), 2:15
Fourth Quarter
No Scoring