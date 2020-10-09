Roberts TD
Landen Roberts runs for a 10-yard touchdown against Hermann in Week 7 football action. Roberts also had a receiving touchdown in the first half as the Bulldogs carried a 28-0 lead into halftime on homecoming night. Missourian Photo/Arron Hustead.

The Bulldogs stayed undefeated on homecoming night

St. Clair (5-0, 3-0) defeated Hermann (2-5, 1-3), 42-0 in Four Rivers Conference play during Week 7.

The Bulldogs scored on each possession while shutting out the visiting Bearcats.

St. Clair’s first two touchdowns came through the air, followed by six consecutive scores in the rushing game.

St. Clair is scheduled to travel to Cape Central (2-3) in Week 8.

Be sure to check the Wednesday edition of The Missourian for more details from the game.

Box Score

Hermann – 0+0+0+0=0

St. Clair – 7+21+14+0=42

First Quarter

STC – Lance McCoy 55 pass from Wes Hinson (Landen Roberts kick), 7:06

Second Quarter

STC – Roberts 9 pass from Hinson (Roberts kick), 11:09

STC – Shane Stanfill 1 run (Roberts kick), 3:34

STC – Roberts 10 run (Roberts kick), 0:24

Third Quarter

STC – Shane Stanfill 2 run (Roberts kick), 8:12

STC – Dakota Gotsch 30 run (Roberts kick), 2:15

Fourth Quarter                                                     

No Scoring