No "Music City Miracle" for the Bearcats.
Hermann tried to keep the ball alive on the final play after St. Clair’s Skyler Sanders found the end zone for the second time in Week 7, giving St. Clair a 31-26 lead with just 13 seconds left.
The score remained that way as St. Clair (4-2, 3-2) went into Hermann (3-4, 2-2) came away with a second consecutive Four Rivers Conference win.
In addition to Sanders’ two scores, St. Clair received a rushing touchdown by quarterback Anthony Broeker and a passing touchdown from Jordan Rodrigue to Carter Short.
Austin Dunn added a field goal just before the first half and connected on both extra-point tries.
The Bulldogs are winners of two straight headed into next week’s home matchup with Cape Girardeau Central (1-4).
Be sure to check the Wednesday edition of The Missourian for more details from the game.
Box Score
St. Clair – 14+9+0+8=31
Hermann – 6+6+6+8=26
First Quarter
HER – ? score (kick failed),
STC – Skyler Sanders X run (Austin Dunn kick)
STC – Anthony Broeker 60 run (Dunn kick), 0:30
Second Quarter
HER – ? score (conversion failed), 11:06
STC – Carter Short pass from Jordan Rodrigue (conversion failed), 6:26
STC – Dunn X field goal, 0:04
Third Quarter
HER – ? score (conversion failed), 3:59
Fourth Quarter
HER – ? score (conversion good), 5:38
STC – Sanders X run (conversion good), 0:13