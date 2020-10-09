The Festus Tigers remain unbeaten.
Pacific (1-5) gave Festus (7-0) a fight however as Festus gained a late insurance touchdown for a 40-24 win at Pacific.
Don'TA Harris and Matt Austin scored offensive touchdowns for the Indians. Nick Sater added a defensive score and Kent Bishop put special teams points on the scoreboard with a 25-yard field goal.
Pacific plays on the road at Hermann (2-5) in Week 8.
Be sure to check the Wednesday edition of The Missourian for more details from the game.
Box Score
Festus 7+13+0+0=40
Pacific 3+7+0+0=24
First Quarter
FES – Roberts-Day 12 run (kick successful), 6:31
PAC – Kent Bishop 25 field goal, 1:31
Second Quarter
FES – 10 run (kick successful), 8:18
PAC – Don’TA Harris 15 pass from Luke Meyer (Bishop kick), 3:00
FES – Stucke 7 (attempt failed), 0:19
Third Quarter
PAC – Matt Austin 3 run (Bishop kick), 9:14
FES – Unknown touchdown (kick successful)
FES – Wagner 1 run (kick successful), 4:05
PAC – Nick Sater 60 interception return (Bishop kick), 1:56
Fourth Quarter
FES – Roberts-Day 15 run (attempt failed), 4:13