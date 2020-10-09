Breaking Through
Pacific takes the field prior to the home opener against Borgia Friday, Aug. 28. Pacific fell in Week 7 against undefeated Festus, 40-24. Missourian Photo/Bill Battle.

The Festus Tigers remain unbeaten.

Pacific (1-5) gave Festus (7-0) a fight however as Festus gained a late insurance touchdown for a 40-24 win at Pacific.

Don'TA Harris and Matt Austin scored offensive touchdowns for the Indians. Nick Sater added a defensive score and Kent Bishop put special teams points on the scoreboard with a 25-yard field goal.

Pacific plays on the road at Hermann (2-5) in Week 8.

Box Score

Festus 7+13+0+0=40

Pacific 3+7+0+0=24

First Quarter

FES – Roberts-Day 12 run (kick successful), 6:31

PAC – Kent Bishop 25 field goal, 1:31

Second Quarter

FES – 10 run (kick successful), 8:18

PAC – Don’TA Harris 15 pass from Luke Meyer (Bishop kick), 3:00

FES – Stucke 7 (attempt failed), 0:19

Third Quarter

PAC – Matt Austin 3 run (Bishop kick), 9:14

FES – Unknown touchdown (kick successful)

FES – Wagner 1 run (kick successful), 4:05

PAC – Nick Sater 60 interception return (Bishop kick), 1:56

Fourth Quarter                                                     

FES – Roberts-Day 15 run (attempt failed), 4:13