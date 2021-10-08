Festus was able to snatch a Week 7 win away from Pacific in the fourth quarter.
The Indians (2-5) fell on the road at Festus (4-3), 35-32.
The host Tigers scored the deciding goal with four minutes remaining.
After trailing, 14-6 after one quarter and 21-18 at halftime, Pacific dominated the third quarter to take a 32-21 edge into the final period.
Festus was able to strike twice to pull it out in the fourth quarter.
Makai Parton continues to star for the Pacific offense. The senior running back ran for four of the Indians’ five scores in the contest.
Sophomore quarterback Luke Meyer also found Ethan Hall for a 23-yard scoring strike.
Pacific plays at home in Week 8 against Hermann (3-4) in Four Rivers Conference play.
Be sure to check the Wednesday edition of The Missourian for more details from the game.
Box Score
Pacific – 6+12+14+0=32
Festus – 14+7+0+14=35
First Quarter
PAC – Makai Parton 13 run (pass failed), 6:16
FES – Dalten Yates 5 run (Emily Holt kick), 4:48
FES – Landon Yates 4 run (Holt kick), 0:44
Second Quarter
FES – Isaac Stucke 50 pass from Cole Rickermann (Holt kick), 10:33
PAC – Parton 4 run (run failed), 3:14
PAC – Parton 58 run (pass failed), 1:15
Third Quarter
PAC – Ethan Hall 23 pass from Luke Meyer (run failed), 8:53
PAC – Parton 25 run (Meyer run), 2:39
Fourth Quarter
FES – Stucke 88 pass from Rickermann (Holt kick), 8:57
FES – Landen Yates 14 run (Holt kick), 4:00