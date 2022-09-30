UNION — It’s what every school wants on homecoming.
UNION — It’s what every school wants on homecoming.
The Union Wildcats (6-0) routed the Warrenton Warriors (1-5) Friday at Stierberger Stadium, 55-14.
While the score was one-sided, much of the first half wasn’t. Warrenton struck on a 75-yard pass just 3:35 into the game, but had a potential extra-point kick miss.
Union never looked back, scoring the next five touchdowns in the first half and continuing the run into the second half.
Warrenton moved the ball, but Union was able to stop subsequent drives while pulling away.
Union heads to Owensville for a Four Rivers Conference game next Friday.
Warrenton plays Winfield (with Elsberry) next Friday on the road.
Full game coverage will be in the Wednesday Missourian.
Box Score
WAR — 6-0-0-8 = 14
UNI — 21-21-7-6 = 55
First Quarter
UNI — Wyatt Birke 1 run (Will Herbst kick), 10:46
WAR — Mason Thompson 75 pass from Charlie Blondin (kick failed), 8:25
UNI — Hayden Burke 25 run (Herbst kick), 5:48
UNI — Burke 31 pass from Liam Hughes (Herbst kick), 1:42
Second Quarter
UNI — Hayden Parmenter 21 run (Herbst kick), 11:54
UNI — Colton Morrow 33 pass from Hughes (Herbst kick), 9:59
UNI — Ryan Rapert 16 run (Herbst kick), 4:44
Third Quarter
UNI — Trey Ladymon 3 run (Herbst kick), 7:30
Fourth Quarter
UNI — Ladymon 3 run (kick blocked), 10:49
WAR — Elias McPike 2 run (Colton Brosenne run), 2:06
